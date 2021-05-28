Cancel
Nvidia: Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade Will Set Back Graphics Card Demand

By San Lee
bitcoinist.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Ethereum’s transition to EIP-1559 and Ethereum 2.0 loom ever closer, discussions over the future of GPU mining have swept over the crypto mining community. If EIP-1559 fails to bring down Ethereum’s obscenely high transaction costs and thus drive Ethereum mining obsolete, the shift to proof-of-stake certainly will. While these thoughts are a dime a dozen these days, graphics card manufacturers like Nvidia have yet to address such concerns — at least up until now.

