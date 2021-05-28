Pella Outdoor Aquatic Center Opens on Memorial Day; Trash Route Reminders

The City of Pella will have all offices closed for Memorial Day on May 31st. Monday’s regular trash routes will be collected on Tuesday, June 1st, and Tuesdays’ regular routes have been moved to Wednesday. Opening day for the Pella Aquatic Center outdoor pool is on Monday, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Visit cityofpella.com/aquatics for more information regarding Aquatic Center hours and rates. Summer passes are available to purchase at the Aquatic Center and online.