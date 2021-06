Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) finished fifth place in the stage 7 time trial at the Tour de Suisse but says he does not yet have the form he will need at the Tokyo Olympic Games. “There is improvement and I am happy with that," Dumoulin said in a report on AD. "It doesn't really surprise me. I felt a little better this week. I am not yet at the level that I will need at the Games. But that also makes sense. If I'm really in top form, I would have competed here for the win. After the first time trial I already felt that there is a basis to build on. That feeling is only stronger now.”