Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

What a mini stroke is, and why you need to act FAST

By University of Michigan
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5z4F_0aER9Zhl00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Mollie McDermott, M.D., M.S., and Cemal Sozener, M.D., have much knowledge when it comes to identifying and treating a mini stroke, also known as a TIA, or transient ischemic attack.

McDermott, a stroke neurologist, and Sozener, an emergency physician, are co-directors of the Michigan Medicine Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Here, the two clinicians address some of the questions they’re often asked about TIAs. To get their expert advice, watch the full livestream above or read through some of the questions below:

Is a TIA the same as a mini stroke?

McDermott: TIA, or transient ischemic attack, is a specific medical term. A TIA happens when there is a temporary lack of blood flow to the brain that doesn’t cause permanent damage.

A mini stroke can mean a few things, but for the most part, when doctors refer to mini strokes, they are referring to TIAs. However, some people use the phrase for a stroke that a person recovers from quickly.

When symptoms strike, you should call 911 quickly, because you don’t know at that time whether the blood flow will restore on its own.

What makes a TIA, or mini stroke, different from a stroke?

Sozener: TIAs and strokes are both considered sudden neurological events — you’ll never know the difference up front.

While a stroke often leads to permanent disability, side effects related to a TIA or mini stroke are temporary with no lasting disability.

Symptoms of a TIA and stroke can be identified by remembering F.A.S.T., which refers to face, arms, speech and time. The face drooping, an arm going numb or speech that is slurred are all signs of a TIA or stroke, and timely treatment is critical.

What if you experience stroke symptoms, but they go away quickly?

McDermott: No matter how long your symptoms last, you should seek medical attention immediately. Although they may seem harmless at first, symptoms can worsen.

A confirmed TIA is a warning sign that a stoke could happen, especially in the first few days after a TIA. Do not ignore any stroke-like symptoms and to get to the emergency room right away.

What should you do if you think you’re having a TIA?

Sozener: As soon as you have symptoms, you need to call 911 and get to a hospital. I would never want someone to stay at home and wonder if it’s a TIA or a stroke.

Even if you’ve had a TIA before, you can’t know if new symptoms mean you’re having another TIA or a stroke.

It’s important to know that a TIA is an exceptionally common disease process, but many who experience a TIA don’t get the therapy they need.

How do you know if you’re at risk for a TIA?

McDermott: As with many conditions, the older you are (70s and 80s) the higher your risk for a TIA. But we also see younger people having TIAs, so it’s important to note that TIAs are not exclusive to older populations.

In addition to advanced age, other risk factors include family history, high blood pressure, smoking, an irregular heartbeat and diabetes.

What is the treatment for a TIA?

Sozener: When we see a patient with any of the symptoms described earlier, we assume they’re having a stroke until proven otherwise. A patient will immediately get brain imaging done and we’ll start treatment.

Depending on the patient’s deficits and blood vessel blockage we may use a clot busting medication known as tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, to break up the clot.

Or we may perform an endovascular thrombectomy, a minimally invasive procedure to trap and remove the clot and restore blood flow to the brain.

Written by Jane Racey Gleeson.

If you care about stroke, please read studies about heart attack, stroke risk declines in people with diabetes and findings of marijuana use linked to higher risk of high blood pressure, stroke, heart disease.

For more information about stroke prevention and treatment, please see recent studies about your weight history could predict your risk of heart disease and stroke and results showing that common drugs with this feature may raise stroke risk by 60%.

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

68K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ischemic Stroke#Stroke Prevention#Drugs#Michigan Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Osteoporosis: What you need to know about this “silent bone disease”

According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, an estimated 10 million people in the United States have osteoporosis, a disease that causes weak, thinning bones. In recognition of Osteoporosis Awareness Month, Cedars-Sinai Newsroom sat down with Kathleen Breda, MSN, orthopaedic nurse practitioner and manager of the Geriatric Fracture Program at Cedars-Sinai, to share recommendations on how to detect, treat and prevent osteoporosis.
Diseases & Treatmentsseattlepi.com

Are you familiar with some of the symptoms of AFib, a condition that increases risk of stroke by ~5x?

Did you know that symptoms such as irregular heartbeat, chest pain, or light headedness could be indicators of a potentially serious condition?1 Although these symptoms could be perceived as minor, they could be due to atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib, or another condition. AFib is the most common type of irregular heartbeat, so it’s important to be familiar with the symptoms and risk factors, although only a healthcare provider can make a proper diagnosis.1 Check out these four AFib facts to help familiarize yourself with AFib symptoms and to boost your knowledge of the condition to better help determine if you or a loved one should talk to a healthcare provider.
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

The sleep sweet spot that reduces heart attack and stroke risk

A good night’s sleep can do wonders for your mental and cognitive health. It helps keep us focused, alert and simply happier. But now, a brand new study has found that getting the right amount of rest each night could also be the key to avoiding a serious danger down the road, like a major heart event, possibly even stroke.
Diseases & Treatmentsforthoodsentinel.com

Signs and symptoms of a stroke

FALLS CHURCH, Va.. —The most important factor to keep in mind during a stroke is not wasting time, say neurological specialists. “Time is brain,” is the common medical adage, because every second counts to get the best possible outcome. According to Lt. Col. (Dr.) Michael Crimmins, chief of interventional neuroradiology...
Diseases & Treatmentsreviewofoptometry.com

Stroke of the Eye: Are You Prepared?

There are quite a few eye conditions that cause discomfort and pain, but some require immediate attention and prompt action not just from eyecare providers, but medical professionals at emergency rooms. Retinal arterial occlusion (RAO) is one of those conditions and should be considered a true ocular emergency. This is...
Diseases & TreatmentsWilliston Daily Herald

What causes headaches? Researchers still aren't sure

The exact causes of many headaches continues to confound medical researchers. Though the Cleveland Clinic notes that certain environmental factors, such as exposure to allergens or strong odors from household chemicals, can trigger headaches, the mechanism that causes muscles or blood vessels to swell or tighten remains something of a mystery.
Diseases & Treatmentsiweller.com

Youngsters and stroke: All you need to know

One may suffer from a stroke when a blockage or bleeding of the blood vessels either interrupts or reduces the supply of blood to the brain.. Stroke is a debilitating condition and millions of Indians suffer from it without even having any knowledge about it.. The number of stroke patients...
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

Ischemic, hemorrhagic and mini-stroke: What to know

“If there is a lack of blood flow to the brain, the brain is going to starve,” says Cemal B. Sozener, M.D., M. Eng., co-director of the Comprehensive Stroke Program at Michigan Medicine. That’s why stroke patients have little time to spare when symptoms arise. And it’s why they should...
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

Do you flail and kick in your sleep? It could mean Parkinson’s

Nearly one million people in the U.S. are already living with Parkinson’s, a disease that causes tremors, stiffness and rigidity, cognitive decline and more. And that number is expected to grow quickly, adding another 200,000 people in less than a decade. There are some factors that can help you predict...