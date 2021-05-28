Is Drake Set to Become Hip-Hop's Next Billionaire?

Look no further than Yo Gotti as the plug. He’s hustling to find hip-hop’s next big talent and distributing their music to the masses through his independent label, CMG, by way of a newly established partnership with Interscope Records. The deal, which the Memphis native reveals he secured for eight figures, will highlight the “biggest label” and “biggest partnership in music” over the next few years, he says. To commemorate this milestone in his career, Gotti heads to the top of the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles to the Smilez mansion, a 17,000 square-foot estate designed by architect Paul McClean, which the rapper used for his XXL cover shoot on a dazzling day in May. The mood is celebratory not only for the CMG/Interscope bag secured, but also because of the surprise 40th birthday party Gotti had the night prior. With CMG artists Blac Youngsta, 42 Dugg and EST Gee popping in and out of the mansion as well as several members of the the indie label’s crew handling business on the outdoor terrace, it’s clear that the label operates as a close-knit unit. Gotti oftentimes refers to them all as “one family, one tree.”