This is the second of the troika of comparatively easy days that could become anything but simple if the wind starts to blow. It starts by crossing the Rhône valley, where the riders will get a first idea of the weather conditions. The route then runs parallel to the river for a few kilometres to reach Saint-Just d’Ardèche, turning west here to begin the Tour’s first-ever ascent of the lower section of the spectacular Ardèche gorge.