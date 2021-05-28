This sleep pill can prevent kidney damage in obesity with diabetes

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from the University of Granada, researchers found that melatonin protects from kidney damage caused by obesity with type 2 diabetes.

They found that chronic administration of melatonin at doses (10 mg/kg body weight/day) prevents kidney cell damage and its progression to kidney failure.

Kidney damage is caused by metabolic complications of obesity, such as diabetes, hypertension, blood lipid disorders or fatty liver disease.

Melatonin is a hormone primarily released by the pineal gland at night and has long been associated with control of the sleep-wake cycle.

As a dietary supplement, it is often used for the short-term treatment of insomnia.

It has been shown that melatonin prevents the impairment of the function and dynamics of cellular mitochondria, decreasing the increased production of oxygen free radicals (responsible for oxidative stress).

The team says the current study shows the efficacy of melatonin in fighting renal damage, and it provides an alternative preventive treatment that would improve kidney function with a well-studied drug.

These results are in line with evidence that melatonin may play a role in fighting diabesity (central obesity and its type 2 diabetes) and its complications (such as hepatic steatosis, hypertension, lipid alteration, etc.).

According to the results, melatonin could help treat kidney damage, which establishes the need to develop new clinical trials to test its effectiveness.

The study is published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine and Pharmaceuticals. One author of the study is Ahmad Agil.

