This type of drug may increase dementia risk

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1Lyr_0aER9QlE00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a recent study published in the BMJ, researchers found that long-term use of anticholinergic antidepressants is linked to a higher risk of dementia.

This type of drug is linked with dementia, even when taken up to 20 years before a diagnosis.

The researchers also showed a dementia risk linked to medications prescribed for bladder conditions and Parkinson’s.

Other anticholinergic medications, including anti-histamines and those used for abdominal cramps, were not found to be linked to dementia.

The study is from the University of East Anglia.

Anticholinergic drugs are used to treat a variety of conditions and work by blocking a key messenger (neurotransmitter) in the body called acetylcholine.

In the study, the team checked the medical records of 40,770 patients aged over 65 diagnosed with dementia and compared them to the records of 283,933 people without dementia.

They focused on whether there were links between different classes of anticholinergic medication and the incidence of dementia diagnosis.

They found that there was a greater incidence of dementia in patients prescribed greater quantities of anticholinergic antidepressants, and anticholinergic medication for bladder conditions and Parkinson’s.

The team concludes that clinicians should consider long-term anti-cholinergic effects when prescribing. Patients with concerns should continue taking their medicines until they have consulted their doctor or pharmacist.

More than 50 million people worldwide are affected by dementia and this number is estimated to be 132 million by 2050.

Developing strategies to prevent dementia is, therefore, a global priority.

This is the largest and most detailed study of its kind into the long-term impact of anticholinergic use in relation to dementia.

If you care about dementia, please read studies about your walking speed may tell your risk of dementia, depression, and more and findings of these high blood pressure drugs may prevent dementia.

For more information about dementia prevention and treatment, please see recent studies about this common nutrient may protect your brain, preventing dementia and results showing that healthy blood vessels may be key to preventing Alzheimer’s disease.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

