Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Repercussion: a playlist for the new Manchester knees-up

theface.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a lot of long, dark days, the prospect of dancing together again is getting closer on the horizon. Repercussion – a brand new festival from the team behind The Warehouse Project – has been curated to lift spirits with a line-up which joins the dots between jazz, soul, R&B, house and drum ​‘n’ bass.

theface.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Abloh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester#Dj#Jazz#The Warehouse Project#Mancunian#Channel Tres#Mayfield Depot#Whp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicskiddle.com

Manchester band James release brilliant new album 'All The Colours Of You'

Legendary Mancunian outfit, James have unleashed their latest and long-anticipated full-length offering, All The Colours Of You today (Friday 4th June) via Virgin Music Label & Artists Services. Marking the band's sixteenth studio album release over an incredible 39-year career thus far, All The Colours Of You is the groups...
Musictheface.com

Rated by The Face: a weekly playlist

Check out this playlist which we lovingly update every week. Listen on Spotify and read about last week’s additions here. It’s a love-in with THE FACE’s faves! Pa and Ty bounce off each other with chemistry in the video that might remind you of Busta Rhymes and ODB on Woo-Haa!!, while the beat was produced by Litek and WhyJay of Manchester’s NQ team.
UEFAskiddle.com

Playlisting With... Bands FC: The 'Home' and 'Away' side playlists

Celebrating the beautiful game and the music which so perfectly captures the essence of both English and international football, noted designers and self-confessed music obsessives, Bands FC share with us two very special 'Home and Away side' playlists, featuring their ideal starting-eleven tracks. Established by friends Nick Fraser and Mark...
Musichauntedgeneration.co.uk

Electronic Sound Features

(First published in Electronic Sound magazine #76, April 2021) Complex time signatures, Alan Vega, German electronica and DIY thrift shop fashion. Rich Kids, Visage and Blitz Club legend Rusty Egan is as passionate as ever about his formative influences. Interview: Bob Fischer. JAZZ DRUMMERS. “When I was 14, Richard James...
Musicwpgu.com

Your Summer Playlist

Summer is a time for people to spend their days hanging out with their friends until the early hours of the morning and it is often remembered by the music released or played that year. Though the music will vary from person to person, there are some songs that everybody can agree were played nonstop during the summer. If you are looking to add variety to your summer playlist or want new music recommendations, here are five songs that are fun to listen to and are a little different than the usual music played on the radio.
Los Angeles, CAgeorgehahn.com

The June 2021 Playlist

As usual, it’s a mixed bag, but mostly tracks that have a bit of a groove that puts that little extra something in your step. Some I heard on the wonderful streaming radio station Eclectic24 from KCRW in Los Angeles. A couple I heard on the terrific HBO series “Hacks” with Jean Smart (a show with outstanding music supervision full of delightful surprises). Others are some of my stone cold favorites, both new and old.
Musictellurideblues.com

2021 Artist Lineup Playlist

Now streaming! We've curated a Spotify playlist featuring the 2021 Artist Lineup for your listening pleasure! Enjoy classic hits from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Buddy Guy, along with new singles from Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Larkin Poe and many more. Dive deeper and discover hidden gems from up-and-coming artists. Tune in, turn up the volume and let the music take your mind away to the beautiful town of Telluride! All of these great artists will converge on the Telluride Town Park stage this September 17-19.
Rock Musicdeadpress.co.uk

NEWS: Manchester Orchestra release new song, ‘Never Ending’!

Atlanta’s Manchester Orchestra have released a new song called ‘Never Ending’, which appears on the forthcoming DC Comics soundtrack, ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’. You can stream and listen to ‘Never Ending’ below. The DC Comics soundtrack, ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’, is out on June 18th 2021 (digitally)/July 16th 2021 (physically)...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Android Police

Show off your superior musical taste with Spotify's new Blend playlists

Spotify's biggest strength is the data it gathers on your music-streaming habits. That powers its excellent recommendation system, but it also aids in a bit of musical navel-gazing courtesy of the semi-regular stories and dynamic new playlists the company creates for you. Today there's a new "Only You" story rolling out via the Spotify app that shows off some of your more curious musical habits. The long-awaited Blend feature for creating a playlist based on the musical tastes of two different people is also rolling out in beta, though it's a little buggy.
Musicwivr1017.com

New Paul McCartney Spotify Playlist Salutes Family & Great Food

Paul McCartney has just uploaded a new 10-song Spotify playlist on his official PaulMcCartney.com site. Every month McCartney posts a new tracklisting with a specific theme. With the publication later this month of Linda McCartney's Family Cookbook, as well as the 30th anniversary and the meatless Linda McCartney Foods line, the June playlist spotlights some of Paul — and Linda's — most notable family and food-oriented tracks.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Myra Melford Curates a Playlist

“This is music with an endless capacity for elasticity and surprise,” NPR wrote of Myra Melford’s 2018 release, The Other Side of Air, “along with an affirming spirit of coherence.” The pianist, composer, bandleader and University of California, Berkeley, professor Myra Melford—whom the New Yorker called “a stalwart of the new-jazz movement”—has spent the last three decades making original music that is equally challenging and engaging. She’s explored an array of formats, among them ruminative solo-piano recitals, deeply interactive combos and ambitious multidisciplinary programs, probing the space shared between dynamic small-group jazz and contemporary chamber music. Melford is a recipient of the Alpert Award in the Arts for Music, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and the Doris Duke Performing Artist Award.
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Levi’s and Clarks Link Up for New Manchester-Inspired Collection

The new Clarks Originals collection, created in conjunction with Levi’s Vintage Clothing, features three classic silhouettes in premium suede. The 1980s Manchester music scene-inspired Spring/Summer 2021 collection includes collaborative takes on the Wallabee, the Desert Boot, and the Weaver. All three models start at $260. The Wallabee comes in pink...
Theater & DanceHollywood Reporter

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Choreographer and DP Reveal How They Made 130 Musical Numbers. At the core of NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist are the “heart songs,” which reveal a character’s inner emotions — and can be seen and heard only by Zoey (Jane Levy). For two seasons…. Nine Musical Numbers in...
MinoritiesMic

Spotify has a new kind of Wrapped playlist that LGBTQ+ people will love

Even if you’re not really into Astrology and haven’t been to a dinner party in over a year (or, like, a decade), Spotify has you covered with the announcement of a version of its “Wrapped” in-app feature that you can access before the year is up. Giving users new playlists and visualizations to show off their taste, Spotify’s “#OnlyYou” is introducing a host of personalized experiences, from playlists based on your dream dinner guests (I chose Barbara Streisand, Stephen Sondheim, and Lady Gaga) to ones based on what kinds of music you listen to depending on the day.
MusicL.A. Weekly

From Childish Gambino to Alice Cooper — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Childish Gambino to Alice Cooper: The fifty-seventh LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s hip-hop from JUFU and Childish Gambino, electronic music from Nitti Gritti, punk from Rise Against, rock from LA Guns and Alice Cooper, and so much more.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Apple Music celebrates 100 albums that changed music in new editorial playlist

Apple Music has launched a new editorial playlist compiling 100 albums that changed music forever. Titled 100 Albums that Changed Music, the unranked playlist aims to spotlight some of the most influential releases from Apple’s 75 million-strong catalogue, with over seven decades of music being represented. Each album is also...