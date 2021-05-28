Repercussion: a playlist for the new Manchester knees-up

Summer is a time for people to spend their days hanging out with their friends until the early hours of the morning and it is often remembered by the music released or played that year. Though the music will vary from person to person, there are some songs that everybody can agree were played nonstop during the summer. If you are looking to add variety to your summer playlist or want new music recommendations, here are five songs that are fun to listen to and are a little different than the usual music played on the radio.