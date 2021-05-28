Repercussion: a playlist for the new Manchester knees-up

“This is music with an endless capacity for elasticity and surprise,” NPR wrote of Myra Melford’s 2018 release, The Other Side of Air, “along with an affirming spirit of coherence.” The pianist, composer, bandleader and University of California, Berkeley, professor Myra Melford—whom the New Yorker called “a stalwart of the new-jazz movement”—has spent the last three decades making original music that is equally challenging and engaging. She’s explored an array of formats, among them ruminative solo-piano recitals, deeply interactive combos and ambitious multidisciplinary programs, probing the space shared between dynamic small-group jazz and contemporary chamber music. Melford is a recipient of the Alpert Award in the Arts for Music, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and the Doris Duke Performing Artist Award.