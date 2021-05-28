Cancel
Vitamin Shoppe announces it will franchise for 1st time

By Eric Strauss
roi-nj.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vitamin Shoppe, the Secaucus-based nutritional products retailer, will partner with franchisees for the first time in its 44-year history, it announced this week. The store, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc., is creating a franchising model to work with independent operators in the health and wellness sector, it said in a news release.

www.roi-nj.com
