Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) has taken the overall lead after the first stage of the Baloise Belgium Tour. The Belgian rider, who had to withdraw from the Giro d'Italia, returned to racing in the competition of his country and two years after he won it. Deceuninck-Quick-Step with riders like Mark Cavendish and Yves Lampaert set a high pace in the pack during the first stage and when the time was right, the young rider launched his attack and made a selection.