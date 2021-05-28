Cancel
Pella, IA

Blood Battle Blood Drive Returns for Pella First Responders

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePella’s local heroes are bringing back a friendly competition through LifeServe to donate needed blood. Sarah Turnbull with Pella Community Ambulance says members of Pella Ambulance, Pella Fire, the Pella Police Department, and Pella Regional Health Center are encouraging the community to sign up for an appointment for the event on Thursday, June 10th from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pella Community Ambulance at 604 Main Street in Pella.

www.kniakrls.com
Pella, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Pella, IA
#Blood#Charity#Pella First Responders#Lifeserve#Pella Community Ambulance#Pella Ambulance#Pella Fire
