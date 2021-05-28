Prince Harry bonds with Robin Williams’ son Zak over losing a famous parent

The Duke of Sussex and Robin William’s son Zak Williams have spoken about their shared experience in grieving a family member who was in the public eye and the difficulties that come with it.

The pair were speaking in The Me You Can’t See: A Path Forward , which was released on Apple TV in the early hours of Friday following the documentary series by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry last week.

When four-time Oscar winning actor Robin Williams died by suicide in 2014, tributes were paid from across the entertainment world and from millions of fans.

Zak said during the documentary: “From my end it was really hard to separate initially the process of privately grieving versus sharing the grieving with the general public.

“I really didn’t get a chance to really focus on the private grieving process until a year and a half after my dad passed away.”

The duke, whose mother Princess Diana died in 1997, agreed: “I think we have a lot of shared experience when you talk about that ... when you see so many people around the world grieving for someone they feel as though they knew them better than you did in a weird way because you’re unable to grieve yourself.

“It’s like ... how are you grieving more for someone who was my parent and I’m unable to grieve myself?”

The bonus episode had experts from the show’s advisory board discussing issues raised in the series in-depth.

In an earlier episode, Harry admitted to feeling “somewhat ashamed” of the way he responded to Meghan sharing her suicidal thoughts before a charity event at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2019.

He picked up on a point raised by Jo Robinson, head of suicide prevention research at Orygen, about the importance of talking openly about suicide and self-harm.

Such communication helps give voice to something that’s “terribly distressing and terribly frightening for them to talk about”, she said.

The duke said: “I think it’s so interesting because so many people are afraid of being on the receiving end of that conversation [about suicide] because they don’t feel as though they have the right tools to be able to give the right advice but what you’re saying is you’re there.

“Listen, because listening and being part of that conversation is, without a doubt, the best first step that you can take.”

Celebrities including pop superstar Lady Gaga and actor Glenn Close also featured in the series, with Gaga discussing her serious mental health struggles after she was raped as a teenager.

Close returned for the conversation special and spoke about the impact of Covid-19 on her wellbeing.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone free of charge over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.