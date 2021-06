Name: Elle Kemp, husband, Martin, and two children. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: The barn was built in the 1850s as a piggery — quite an upmarket one that was designed by an architect and used a mixture of local brick and dressed stone detailing. We began the renovation in October 2012 and moved in in January 2016. We threw out the architectural plans that were in place when we bought the barn and started again from scratch, drawing up all the plans ourselves. We then also did all the construction work ourselves, calling in backup from trades only where absolutely necessary, i.e. to sign off electrical work or do the trickier plumbing jobs.