MM 5.28: Maryland tennis player Ayana Akli transfers to South Carolina

Not even a week after competing in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship, Maryland tennis player Ayana Akli has transferred to South Carolina. “Transferring was a very hard decision, but I am so excited to be a part of this team,” Akli said in a press release. “The culture here is amazing, the team is like a family, and I can’t wait to start this new chapter. I am ready to bring a lot of positive energy and grow with my new teammates. Let’s go, Gamecocks!”