The Flowers of Ruth Asawa, Frida Kahlo, Judy Chicago 🌺

Whether you’ve studied Frida Kahlo and her works intensively or she exists as merely a name and notion in your mind, there’s a few concrete things that come to mind at the mention of this prolific and influential artist. She was bold, big, and unashamed of herself or where she came from, in her art, and in her life. The way she painted was at once real and surreal. As she put it, she was not a surrealist, though. “I never painted dreams,” she said. “I painted my own reality.”