Mazz: With Chris Sale on the horizon, a potential look at the Red Sox’ long-term pitching plan

Let me say up front that this first part is hardly revolutionary and that the idea was planted in my head by another member of the media, Sean McAdam, now of the Boston Sports Journal. But is discussing how the Red Sox might use Chris Sale if and when he returns this season, McAdam suggested the team use him as a bulk reliever, akin to how the Red Sox use someone like Matt Andriese, who, when effective, serves as a bridge from the starters to closer Matt Barnes.