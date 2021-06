There aren’t many concrete details out there about Westworld season 4, but we can at least give you today some casting news!. According to a new report from Deadline, Prodigal Son actress Aurora Perrineau has signed up for an important recurring role in the HBO sci-fi drama. To the surprise of no one, the network isn’t commenting much on her character, but the site does note that she will appear in at least five episodes. Westworld is an ambitious show with a lot of effects and filming challenges; with that, we imagine that we are still months away from its return.