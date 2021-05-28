Only 3 percent of Earth’s land is unchanged by people
The African Serengeti looks much like it did hundreds of years ago. Huge herds of wildebeests, over one million strong, still roam the savanna. Lions, hyenas and other top predators stalk the herds. This keeps their prey from eating too much vegetation. Diverse trees and grasses support scores of other species, from vivid green-orange Fischer’s lovebirds to dung beetles. In turn, such species carry seeds or pollen across the plains, aiding the spread of plants.www.sciencenewsforstudents.org