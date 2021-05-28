Cancel
Hampton Falls, NH

‘A great thing for the town’: Hampton Falls' Clay Brook Forest protected forever

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPTON FALLS — Thirty-two acres of land along the Taylor River are preserved forever for local enjoyment now that the Clay Brook Forest conservation easement is in place. A project of the town’s Conservation Commission since 2018, the conservation easement excludes the land from development. It became a reality when more than $700,000 was raised through a number of sources so the Society of Protection of New Hampshire Forests could purchase the Clay Brook Forest easement on May 27 from the land’s owners, Hampton Falls’ Toppan Lane residents James and Katherine Kibler.

