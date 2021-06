ThopTv Mod APK : The notable CDN (Content Delivery Network) based ThopTV application 45.3.0 has got widely used because of its exact replication of the original TV. It not only replicates but also notices that the video quality and sound effects will get upgraded in the app. ThopTV allows users to stream several films, online movies, web-series, dramas, cricket matches like IPL 2021and much more in an upgraded way. The platform gets developed so that it will easily format the video it is playing to make it user-friendly. The app works with the help of Wi-fi, or you can use Mobile data.