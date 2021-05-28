Pot producer Hexo to buy Redecan for C$925 million

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme", the "Company" or "we") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is pleased to announce that it has been granted the final court order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy"), pursuant to which, among other things, Canopy will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Supreme (the "Supreme Shares") for consideration consisting of 0.01165872 of a Canopy common share and $0.0001 in cash (the "Consideration") in exchange for each Supreme Share held, which was previously announced on April 8, 2021. Receipt of the final order follows approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Supreme (the "Supreme Shareholders") at its special meeting of Supreme Shareholders held on June 10, 2021.