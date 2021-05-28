Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Pot producer Hexo to buy Redecan for C$925 million

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago

May 28 (Reuters) - Pot producer Hexo Corp said on Friday it would buy Redecan, Canada’s privately-owned licensed producer, for C$925 million ($764.72 million) in a cash-and-stock deal.

$1 = 1.2096 Canadian dollars Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
160K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Hexo Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Group Ten Metals Completes C$6.0 Million Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO US PERSON. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV:PGE)(US OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the 'Company' or 'Group Ten') announced today that it has completed its previously announced private placement financing (the 'Offering'). A total of 15 million units were sold for $0.40 per unit for gross proceeds of $6 million. The Offering was co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital on behalf of a syndicate of agents that included Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the 'Agents').
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Lloyd's secures $909 mln cover for backup central fund

June 17 (Reuters) - Insurance market Lloyd’s of London has obtained a 650-million pound ($909 million) cover to protect its backup central fund against possible high-risk events that could cause losses, it said on Thursday. The five-year cover is financed by J.P. Morgan as well as other reinsurers including Berkshire...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy HEXO Stock?

Shares of Canadian marijuana grower HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) plunged by 7% on June 14 after the release of subpar earnings for third-quarter 2021 (ended April 30). As the soon-to-be largest marijuana producer in Canada and its top producer of cannabis-infused drinks, investors had pretty high expectations for the company. Instead, HEXO's...
BusinessBusiness Insider

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. Obtains Final Order for Arrangement with Canopy Growth Corporation

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. ("Supreme", the "Company" or "we") (TSX: FIRE) (OTCQX: SPRWF) (FRA: 53S1), is pleased to announce that it has been granted the final court order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy"), pursuant to which, among other things, Canopy will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Supreme (the "Supreme Shares") for consideration consisting of 0.01165872 of a Canopy common share and $0.0001 in cash (the "Consideration") in exchange for each Supreme Share held, which was previously announced on April 8, 2021. Receipt of the final order follows approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Supreme (the "Supreme Shareholders") at its special meeting of Supreme Shareholders held on June 10, 2021.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Sable Announces Closing of C$12.5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement for total gross proceeds of approximately C$12.5 million (the "Offering"). The Offering was conducted by Sprott Capital Partners LP and Eight Capital, as co-lead underwriters (the "Co-Lead Underwriters") and PI Financial Corp. (referred to collectively as the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Company has issued 41,666,600 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of C$0.30 per Common Share (the "Issue Price").
Stocksslatersentinel.com

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

Separately, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Shares of HEXO traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.25. The stock had a trading volume of...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

HEXO Corp To Participate In Upcoming June Investor Conferences

OTTAWA, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp ("HEXO", or the "Company") (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) today announced that Sebastien St. Louis, Chief Executive Officer, and Trent MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 - Oppenheimer Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference:...
Businesstech.co

Lightspeed Buys eCommerce Providers in a $925 Million Deal

The point-of-sale company Lightspeed just bought the ecommerce platform Ecwid in a $500 million deal and bought NuOrder, a B2B-focused ecommerce platform, for another $425 million. Lightspeed has already bought multiple other POS companies in deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars. This new pair of deals isn't new, even...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Berkshire Hathaway to buy $500 million stake in Brazil's Nubank -- WSJ

Brazil's digital bank operator Nu Pagamentos SA said Berkshire Hathaway Inc. agreed to buy $500 million of its shares, as digital banking expands quickly in Latin America's largest economy. The investment is accompanied by another, $250 million deal that includes various domestic and foreign investors, Nu said. Both deals were...
Businessnewsverses.com

Superloop to buy Exetel for AU$110 million

Superloop has introduced to the ASX it has entered into an settlement to buy fellow telco Exetel for AU$110 million. Exetel will deliver 110,000 prospects that use 185,000 providers and AU$150 million in income to Superloop. After the acquisition, Superloop is anticipating to publish income of AU$261 million, and have 155,000 prospects utilizing 230,000 providers.
Lawfa-mag.com

‘Wolf Of Wall Street' Producer Named In $250 Million Suit

Riza Aziz, one of the producers of hit movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” and stepson to former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, has been named by 1MDB in a $250 million suit over his alleged misuse of public assets. The case, filed at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is HEXO the Best Cannabis Stock to Buy Now?

On May 28, Canadian cannabis producer HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) announced that it would be acquiring its competitor Redecan for CA$925 million. The transaction would create the No. 1 recreational cannabis company in Canada by the third quarter 2021, and management has sights set to be among the top three global cannabis leaders. HEXO-Redecan will have a combined adult-use cannabis market share of 17%, above that of Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) 15.5%. Tilray had become the biggest cannabis company in Canada after finishing its merger with Aphria in May.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ATB Capital Lowers HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$6.00

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.11.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Hexo stock price target cut by Stifel and AGP after earnings disappoint, but pending deals are viewed as positive

Stifel analysts reiterated their hold rating on shares of Canadian cannabis company Hexo Corp. on Tuesday and lowered their price target to C$7.50 ($6.15) from C$10.00, after disappointing earnings led them to a "more cautious approach" to the stock. The report released Monday was similar to results from peers, most of whom have seen sequential and year-over-year declines in revenue in their latest quarter, said analysts led by W. Andrew Carter. "But the underperformance related to specific company issues in Quebec where HEXO's supply chain limitations drove the weaker sales performance," Carter wrote in a note to clients. "Up...
Financial Reportsgreenmarketreport.com

Hexo Shares Slide As Revenues Decline In Third Quarter

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) reported its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2021 ended April 30, 2021, with total revenue sliding by $10.2 million sequentially to $22.6 million. It was a 2% improvement over last year’s $22 million for the same time period. Hexo shares were sliding over 5% in early trading to lately sell at $6.24.