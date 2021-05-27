Census figures stall redistricting
Delayed local census numbers may put county officials in a crunch to redistrict in time to meet the state’s December 31 deadline. Initial census figures show that Tennessee’s 6.9 million population grew by 8.9 percent over the past decade, a little quicker than the overall U.S. growth of 7.4 percent (331.5 million). But the census pixels are still blurry when you zoom in close enough to see Jefferson County, which was deemed to be home to 51,407 human beings ten years ago.www.standardbanner.com