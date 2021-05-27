Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, TN

Census figures stall redistricting

By Steve Marion – Staff Writer
Standard Banner
 19 days ago

Delayed local census numbers may put county officials in a crunch to redistrict in time to meet the state’s December 31 deadline. Initial census figures show that Tennessee’s 6.9 million population grew by 8.9 percent over the past decade, a little quicker than the overall U.S. growth of 7.4 percent (331.5 million). But the census pixels are still blurry when you zoom in close enough to see Jefferson County, which was deemed to be home to 51,407 human beings ten years ago.

www.standardbanner.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, TN
Jefferson County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census#Redistricting#Stall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicscbs19news

Comparing projections to Census results

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The U.S. Census Bureau has released the results of the 2020 survey. Two researchers at the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia are comparing their projections to the results. This was the first time anybody in the country other than...
Tennessee StateWest Central Reporter

Census Bureau reports Tennessee population was 101 in 2019

Tennessee had a population of 101 people in 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau data obtained by the West Central Reporter. The median age was 52, with 52.5 percent of the total population being female and 47.5 percent male. The state's total population in 2019 was 12,770,631. An agency of...
U.S. PoliticsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Census technique hampers data for drawing districts

A group of Harvard researchers has come out against the U.S. Census Bureau's use of a controversial method to protect privacy with the numbers used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, saying it doesn't produce data good enough for redistricting. The Harvard researchers said in a paper released last week...
Politicskynt1450.com

Redistricting in SD Focus on Cities and Reservations

South Dakota lawmakers tasked with redrawing legislative districts will focus on the state’s two largest cities, as well as Native American reservations. The House and Senate committees have created sub-committees to gather input from Sioux Falls, Rapid City and tribal areas. Lawmakers are preparing to receive data from the 2020...
U.S. PoliticsSalem News

Census' 'imputation' technique attacked

When U.S. Census Bureau workers couldn't find out any information about some households after repeatedly mailing them questionnaire reminders and sending census takers to knock on their doors, the statisticians turned to an obscure, last-resort statistical technique known as “imputation.”. Less than 1% of households were counted using the technique...
Cook County, ILwjol.com

Pritzker Signs Redistricting Maps Into Law

The Illinois General Assembly, the state Supreme Court, and Cook County Board of Review now have new district outlines. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed new redistricting maps into law on Friday. Pritzker says the maps “reflect Illinois’ diversity.” He also says the maps are in compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act. The maps used the American Community Survey data from 2019. Illinois Republicans object to the new maps, saying they should have been drawn after full 2020 Census becomes available.
Politicsnewscenter1.tv

Redistricting meetings begin in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Every 10 years, after the U.S. census data is released, South Dakota lawmakers meet to redraw legislative districts. The Senate Redistricting Committee held its first meeting Tuesday afternoon to begin the process. The 2020 Federal Census reported that South Dakota has seen a nearly nine percent population increase. That means that each district will have to grow by about 2,500 constituents, and with much of the growth concentrated in cities, it may affect the number of rural districts.
Politicscamdennews.org

2020 Census battle won

Note: I have been writing articles about the 2020 Census since early last year. The response by Hennepin County was great, and for that, I thank all that participated!. No, this is not a sports event score. This is the margin of difference between U.S. Census results needed to maintain the number of congressional seats/districts in the United States House of Representatives.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Participation needed to ensure accuracy of census

The every-10-year tally is complete and nearly every Minnesota address and housing unit was counted. Success was the story of the 2020 Census and was in the headlines back in October. But the work isn’t done, as it turns out. A 2020 census worker just may be circling back to...
Politicsghsnc.org

L.A. City Redistricting Update

Every ten years following the decennial U.S. Census, the City Charter requires that district boundaries for the City Council be redrawn so that each district is substantially equal in population. On Thursday, July 1 at 6 p.m., the City’s Redistricting Commission will be holding a virtual public hearing for residents of CD12. This meeting is an important opportunity to make your voice heard regarding the future district boundaries of Council District 12.
PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

States grapple with compressed redistricting timelines

A lawsuit filed this week over Illinois' new legislative district lines is a preview of what's sure to be a litigious and tense second half of the year for mapmakers. While Illinois has made more progress than most states, the redistricting process in the Prairie State is far from over. Full census data has not yet been released due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, many states are facing impossible redistricting deadlines — some of them constitutionally mandated. If adjustments aren't made soon, courts will have to step in and draw temporary maps for upcoming elections.
Illinois Statedemocracydocket.com

Illinois Redistricting Challenge

Lawsuit filed by Republican leadership in the Illinois state legislature challenging the 2021 redistricting maps signed into law by Gov. J. B. Pritzker (D). The complaint alleges that the maps, which were drawn using preliminary population estimates after the delayed release of 2020 Census data, are unconstitutional and should not be enforced for future elections.
Minoritiessouthkernsol.org

Leaders educate communities on the importance of redistricting

The Latino Community Foundation and California Citizens Redistricting Commission held a Latino Redistricting Briefing virtual session to inform people why the redistricting process matters to the Latino community and how people can raise awareness on important issues in their area. Redistricting occurs every ten years after the Census, ensuring new...
Indianapolis, INcity-countyobserver.com

Group Plans Virtual Redistricting Forum

INDIANAPOLIS—A group of organizations concerned about partisan redistricting plans a virtual forum designed to engage churches and other places of worship Monday. The Indiana Coalition for Independent Redistricting will host “Prayer for Democracy: Bringing Your Faith Community into the Redistricting Conversation” June 7 from noon to 1 p.m., eastern time. Those interested in attending can register at bit.ly/PrayerForDemocracy.
Politicsscarsdalenews.com

Take action on redistricting in New York

Redistricting is the process of drawing state and U.S. congressional legislative districts. Under federal law, redistricting must occur every 10 years, following the census, to ensure that legislative districts are roughly equal in population. In previous years, district lines were drawn by members of the state Legislature. This year, however,...
U.S. PoliticsSFGate

Experts disagree over census plan to protect privacy

WASHINGTON - As the Census Bureau prepares to release data from the 2020 Census for redistricting this summer, a controversy is brewing over a new way it plans to protect details of responders' identities. The system, known as differential privacy, adds "noise" to the data to scramble it and block...
Electionsinkfreenews.com

Voters Seek New Redistricting Process

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers want more competitive legislative districts that prioritize communities of interest together, rather than splitting their vote, according to a report from the Indiana Coalition for Independent Redistricting. “We heard several consistent themes at all of the (10) virtual public hearings, revealing a desire for a new redistricting...
Congress & Courtsaltondailynews.com

Will courts decide redistricting issue?

Republicans and some advocacy groups criticized Gov. J.B. Pritzker for signing maps based on imprecise data. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin said Pritzker sold out and lied to Illinois that he would veto partisan-drawn maps. Durkin believes the courts will have the final say on the matter. Change Illinois, a...
Savoy, ILWAND TV

GOP: Redistricting maps 'just insane'

SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) – Central Illinois Republican lawmakers are demanding Gov. JB Pritzker stick to a 2018 campaign promise to reject unfair legislative redistricting maps. In Savoy, those lawmakers called the new maps “an absolute mockery” and “just insane.” Pritzker said on Tuesday he had not reviewed the maps. State...