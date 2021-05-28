Microsoft reveals new phishing campaign by SolarWinds hackers

With cybersecurity attacks on the rise, companies must explore new ways to stay one step ahead of threat actors. IDG Research Services found that 78% of IT leaders are not confident in their companies’ security postures, which lead 91% of organizations to increase cybersecurity funding for 2021. As part of this increased focus, many companies are turning to ethical hacker groups to help prevent future attacks. In addition, more open-source developer tools are now on the market. This has made it easier for companies to work with ethical hackers, more so with bug bounty programs.