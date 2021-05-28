Cancel
Microsoft reveals new phishing campaign by SolarWinds hackers

By M. Moon
Engadget
 19 days ago

The group behind the massive SolarWinds hacks has also been running a sophisticated email-based spear-phishing campaign, according to Microsoft. In a blog post by company VP Tom Burt, he said the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) has detected a wave of cyberattacks by the group called Nobelium against government agencies, think tanks and non-governmental organizations. Nobelium apparently sent out 3,000 emails to 150 organizations after getting access to Constant Contact, the mass mailing service used by the United States Agency for International Development or USAID.

www.engadget.com
