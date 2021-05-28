New Pokémon Snap's Launch Sales More Than Doubled Those Of The N64 Original In The US

Resident Evil Village‘s streak of shattering records shows no signs of slowing down, it would seem. Released back in May for current and last-gen consoles as well as PC, Capcom’s survival horror sequel has garnered overwhelming praise from fans and critics alike for improving in almost every way on the revised formula established with 2017’s installment. It’s perhaps unsurprising, then, that this year’s continuation of Ethan Winters’ story has flown off the shelves at a dizzying rate, to the extent that it could well end up surpassing its predecessor’s already impressive figures.