New Pokémon Snap's Launch Sales More Than Doubled Those Of The N64 Original In The US

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to new NPD Group data, shared online by the company's executive director, Mat Piscatella, the game's US launch sales "more than doubled" those of the original game which launched on Nintendo 64 back in the summer of 1999. When you consider just how many Switch consoles have been sold compared to the number of N64s that were in homes back then, it's hardly all that surprising, but it's a positive sign for the sub-series nonetheless.

www.nintendolife.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Nintendo Life#N64#Npd Group#Japanese#Panzer Dragoon Remake#Wii U#Garage#Acnh#African
