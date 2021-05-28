Alba Optics releases the latest iteration of its ANVMA sport frame
Alba Optics launches a new version of their ANVMA frame with a 2021 collection that boasts a number of new features. The updated model maintains its wayfarer-style silhouette and it gets a larger ventilated lens, ergonomic temple tips, and a removable nose pad in soft non-slip rubber. Handmade in Italy, the frames also feature the brand's impact and scratch-resistant VZUM lenses in a variety of tints and a removable reflective leash.www.acquiremag.com