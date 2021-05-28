Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Alba Optics releases the latest iteration of its ANVMA sport frame

By Staff
acquiremag.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlba Optics launches a new version of their ANVMA frame with a 2021 collection that boasts a number of new features. The updated model maintains its wayfarer-style silhouette and it gets a larger ventilated lens, ergonomic temple tips, and a removable nose pad in soft non-slip rubber. Handmade in Italy, the frames also feature the brand's impact and scratch-resistant VZUM lenses in a variety of tints and a removable reflective leash.

www.acquiremag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Lenses#Wayfarer#Alba Optics#Anvma#Vzum
Related
Designers & Collectionsacquiremag.com

Oakley releases its latest collection with Meguru Yamaguchi

Oakley expands its collection with Japanese artist Meguru Yamaguchi. Comprised of four styles, the frames feature a vibrant paint pattern that was created using a specialized spin technique that required a custom-made machine to replicate Yamaguchi's signature brush stroke. Themed to the Japanese word "Kokoro", which means “heart; mind; spirit,” the frames were designed to celebrate and unify athletes of all abilities. The collection features limited edition versions of Sutro (top), Frogskins (above), Holbrook, and Sylas.
Carsacquiremag.com

Bugatti unveils its latest Chiron Super Sport hypercar

Bugatti has revealed a new version of the Chiron Super Sport that takes after the record-breaking model that hit a top speed of 304 mph. Like the previous model, the car features enhanced aerodynamics and an even more powerful version of the company's signature W-16 engine. The updated engine features modifications to the turbochargers, oil pump, and cylinder head to boost the output to 1,577 hp while delivering 1,180 lb-ft of torque. Fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, the car also features a new set of aluminum wheels with a five-Y-spoke design that is exclusive to the Chiron Super Sport and can be finished with a diamond-cut option as well. The magnesium wheels from the Chiron Pur Sport are also available as a lightweight option.
Apparelwired2fish.com

Costa Releases New Lifestyle Frames

Costa Sunglasses - the first manufacturer of color-enhancing, all-polarized glass sunglass lenses - grows its lifestyle collection just in time for summer with two new beach-ready lifestyle frames, the Rincondo and the feminine Maya. The new frames are built for those looking to enjoy long days on a sun-drenched beach, boat - or anywhere your adventure takes you.
Electronicsacquiremag.com

Beats releases its latest model, the Beats Studio Buds

Beats releases its latest model, a new pair of true wireless earbuds called the Beats Studio Buds. The new design features their smaller form factor yet, which houses custom 8.2mm dual-element diaphragm drivers with a two-chamber acoustic design to enhance stereo separation while also reducing distortion. They also feature Active Noise Cancelling, a Transparency mode so you can hear the environment around you, and they're compatible with Apple Music's new Spatial Audio feature. Additional details include Android compatibility, 8 hours of battery life with up to 24 hours in total with the included charging case, and support for FindMy in iOS and Find My Device on Android.
ablogtowatch.com

Oris Unveils Aquis Date Calibre 400 41.5mm Watches

Since its initial debut in fall 2020, Oris’ in-house Calibre 400 automatic movement has been gradually working its way through the brand’s lineup as its new de facto flagship three-hand powerplant. As one of the cornerstones of Oris’ lineup the Aquis diver was a natural choice to debut the new movement in late October 2020, but at that time the Calibre 400 was restricted only to full size 43.5mm models. As summer 2021 ramps up and enthusiasts search for a new vacation-ready sports watch, Oris takes the next logical step and brings the Calibre 400 to the smaller 41.5mm Aquis line. Rather than reinventing the wheel, the new Oris Aquis Date Calibre 400 41.5mm series lets the performance of its new movement speak for itself while maintaining the classic Aquis look.
Beauty & Fashionablogtowatch.com

Meistersinger Toughens Its Classic Design With New Unomat Watch Series

Sponsored post presented on aBlogtoWatch for advertiser. Since its inception in 2001, German independent watchmaker Meistersinger has built its core philosophy around the power of one-handed timepieces. With an elegant, slowly gliding 12-hour display and an ethos that emphasizes living in the moment rather than tracking every last second, Meistersinger’s distinctive designs hearken back to the medieval birth of mechanical watchmaking. This relaxed and long-lived concept does not prevent Meistersinger from producing truly go-anywhere, do-anything sporty timepieces. The brand’s latest release, the Meistersinger Unomat, is an indomitable example of this sporty capability, bringing blazing lume, deep water resistance, and incredible anti-magnetic capability to its familiar No. 3 design.
Carsacquiremag.com

Bell & Ross reveals its collection for the Alpine F1 team

Bell & Ross celebrates Alpine debut in the 2021 Formula 1 season with trio of new chronographs. The new A521 models will be comprised of a BR V3-94 (above), a BR 03-94, and a BR-X1. The BR V3-94 A521 features a 43mm case and a dial that is accented with Alpine's signature shade of blue and also features a second hand that is shaped like the Alpine logo. The watch is available on a carbon-effect blue and black calfskin leather strap or a stainless steel bracelet.
Carsacquiremag.com

Porsche Design introduces a new Sport Chrono collection with a 39mm case

Porsche Design has previewed a new version of its Sport Chrono model with a smaller case in 39mm, which is the first time the company has released a watch in this case size. The case is made out of lightweight, bead-blasted titanium and inside is Porsche Design's own WERK 03.200 movement, a COSC-certified automatic with a 38-hour power reserve. The watch also features a hard-coated sapphire crystal with sevenfold anti-glare treatment on both sides, water resistance to 328 feet, and a strap in genuine Porsche leather with a titanium clasp.
Apparelsneakernews.com

adidas Running Unleashes Its Latest Wave Led By The adizero adios Pro 2

Adidas has been pushing the boundary in regards to performance-running footwear since its inception in 1949. Over the last 20 years, the German sportswear institution has made some of its most significant developments. And while a handful of them have acquired mainstream adoption via lifestyle propositions, others continue to be staples within countless athletes’ arsenal. Most recently, the Three Stripes has unveiled the latest chapter of its road and track legacy via three new running shoes and a track spike.
Apparelsneakernews.com

LEGO And adidas Are Releasing An Actual Toy Superstar

Since September 2020, LEGO and adidas have delivered a roster of classic silhouettes reimagined with color palettes, branding and detailing inspired by the Danish company’s iconic building blocks. Recently, the two European institutions have unveiled another component to their partnership via an adidas Superstar LEGO Brick Set. Although previously-seen adidas...
ElectronicsPosted by
Apartment Therapy

IKEA And Sonos Are Releasing A $199 Picture Frame Speaker

IKEA and Sonos have announced the result of their latest collaboration, a speaker that is not only audibly pleasing, but useful and visually pleasing as well. A part of the SYMFONISK collection, the new product is a Wi-Fi speaker that’s cleverly hidden inside a picture frame. Although they call it a picture frame, it’s more wall art, as you can’t actually change the image with pics of your kids or pets. Instead, the companies offer a series of abstract artworks which you can swap in.
Softwarethehustle.co

Norton antivirus adds an Ethereum mining feature to its latest release

We have no idea if this is what an Ethereum miner looks like (Source: NurPhoto / Getty Images) In the future, everybody is a crypto miner. At least according to cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock, which will now include an Ethereum mining feature — Norton Crypto — in its popular antivirus software Norton 360.
Carshiconsumption.com

Bugatti Reveals The Ultimate Chiron Iteration With The 1,578HP Super Sport

When Bugatti attaches the name “Super Sport” to a model, you know the brand means business. After all, it was the Veyron Super Sport that held the production car top speed record from 2010 to 2017. Now, it’s Bugatti’s current flagship Chiron that’s getting the Super Sport treatment, and it is predictably impressive.
Drinksbillionsluxuryportal.com

RARE CHAMPAGNE UNVEILS ITS LATEST RELEASE - RARE MILLESIME 2008

A Wine of Infinite freshness, Timeless Elegance, and Rare Class .. Rare Champagne, a wine of true exception has unveiled its Rare Millésime 2008 to wine lovers around the world at an e-launch which took place at the heart of Paris, at the Aveline Gallery. Marella Rossi has chosen Rare...
Apparelgearjunkie.com

‘Modular’ Trail Shoe: Meet the Customizable Speedland SL:PDX

Running shoes have always been rather formulaic — all very similar in nature and mass-produced for pennies on the dollar. Until now. Historically, aside from a few concept ideas such as today’s carbon fiber super shoes, the big brands start with a consumer price in mind and assure the sourced materials and manufacturing costs stay within their desired profit margins.
Lifestyleacquiremag.com

IWC releases a "Las Vegas" edition of the Big Pilot's Watch

IWC takes the Big Pilot's Watch to Sin City with a new limited "Las Vegas" edition. The new colorway features a silver-plated dial with black numerals and hands roulette-inspired date window with alternating black and red numbers and a green number 1 for the start of the month. The back of the watch has also been engraved with a roulette wheel to commemorate the limited edition. The watch also features a 46mm stainless steel case with a soft-iron inner case for magnetic protection, and an IWC-manufactured 52110 automatic movement with a 168-hour power reserve.
Retailprofessionalwatches.com

A new look for the Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra

The Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra has been redesigned with a small seconds subdial in place of a center seconds hand. Located at 6 o’clock, and surrounded by an applied subdial ring, this is the first time the Aqua Terra line has come with a small seconds indication. The 2021 Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra collection consists of ten 38 mm models and nine new 41 mm versions.
Electronicsvrfocus.com

Kopin Latest XR Optical Solution is an All-Plastic Pancake Design

Kopin’s microdisplays have long been used in a range of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) products such as the SKULLY FENIX AR motorcycle helmet and the Google Glass Enterprise Edition. Like many companies working within the XR field, Kopin is working towards that dream scenario of a small, lightweight headset not too dissimilar to a pair of glasses. Its latest reveal takes another step towards that future with its new all-plastic Pancake optics.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

New Balance Distorts The 2002R With The Upcoming “Protection Pack”

Not long ago, New Balance brought back the 2002R silhouette. Thanks to numerous collaborators and an equally strong assortment of GRs, the silhouette quickly returned to form, setting the stage for many a release thereafter. And soon, we’re to see one of its most interesting collections yet: the “Protection Pack.”
Electronicshiconsumption.com

G-SHOCK’s Slim Workout Watch Honors Its Original Iconic Design

For all of their added functionality, smartwatches are pretty polarizing devices in terms of their visual appeal. Granted, over time, they’ve become slimmer, sleeker, and generally cleaner in design. However, ultimately, there’s only so much you can do to remedy that futuristic sci-fi aesthetic. If you’ve been put off by...