Energy Industry

Lightsource BP to invest €900 million in 1.35GW Portuguese solar pipeline

By Edith Hancock
PV Tech
 20 days ago

BP-backed renewables group Lightsource BP is set to invest €900 million (US$1.1 billion) in solar company INSUN to fund the development of five utility-scale solar projects across Portugal. The investment will add 1.35GW of solar power capacity to Portugal's electricity grid, the company said, with projects based in Moura, Castelo...

www.pv-tech.org
