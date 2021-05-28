Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Canadian Solar launches US$150 million fundraise to support battery storage growth

By Edith Hancock
PV Tech
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolar module manufacturer and developer Canadian Solar has launched a US$150 million fundraise to support its growth strategy and build out a substantial battery energy storage business. The ‘Solar Module Super League’ member said on Thursday (27 May) that it plans to sell up to US$150 million of its shares...

www.pv-tech.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Canadian Solar#Energy Storage#Energy Company#Solar Projects#Sec#Us Tiger Securities#Habitat Energy#Hj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Canada
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

LG Energy Solution's New TR1300 Operational At World's Largest Utility-Scale Battery Energy Storage Project

SEOUL, South Korea, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution, South Korea's leading manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries, recently supplied Vistra's Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility with its latest innovative Transportable Rack (TR1300). The 300MW/1.2GWh facility, the world's largest battery energy storage project connected to the power grid in December 2020, was developed by Vistra, a leading integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, TX.
Energy Industryaltenergymag.com

CS Energy’s Kearsarge Amesbury LLC Landfill Solar-Plus-Storage Project Installation Selected as 2021 smarter E AWARD Finalist

National EPC's project installation is the only U.S. project named as an Outstanding Project Award Finalist. Edison, New Jersey, June 16, 2021 - CS Energy, a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage, and emerging energy industries, announced its 4.5 MW solar plus 3.8 MWh energy storage project installation, located on a landfill site in Amesbury, Massachusetts, is a finalist for the prestigious 2021 smarter E AWARD's Outstanding Project category. The smarter E AWARD receives award submissions from across the globe and an independent panel of judges selects the project finalists. The Kearsarge Amesbury LLC project is the only U.S project to be named a finalist. Projects are judged on economic benefits, pioneering character, uniqueness, proof of innovation and benefits for the environment and society.
Energy Industrygreentechlead.com

Siemens Gamesa to supply turbines for 339.7 MW Dohoku wind farm

Siemens Gamesa announced it will supply 79 of its Typhoon-class onshore wind turbines for Japan’s largest wind farm cluster. Eurus Energy is developing the 339.7 MW Dohoku wind farm cluster consists of four projects. Siemens Gamesa will also provide technical field assistance for construction and commissioning of the four wind...
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Next generation solar: How TOPCon, heterojunction and other n-type technologies are striving for market share

You can read our first ‘next generation solar’ piece on the development of more environmentally-friendly and commercially competitive perovskite materials here. SNEC PV Power Expo, the world’s largest solar PV tradeshow, opened in Shanghai earlier this month, attracting attention from manufacturers across the solar value chain as they aimed to exhibit their wares. The trade show might have only been able to attract domestic visitors this year, but it was still representative of the technology innovation and market trends for solar PV.
Energy Industrypinsentmasons.com

‘World first’ solar hydro power plant to build in Australia

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) will provide A$15 million ($12m) grant funding for a 3 MW/50 MWh solar hydro power plant with 17 hours of storage. The plant, reported as a “first of a kind”, is being developed by a Victorian technology company RayGen Resources in Carwarp, northwest Victoria.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Shell, JTC to explore utility-scale solar in Singapore

Shell has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Singaporean development agency JTC to explore the development of a new solar farm on the Semakau landfill to the south of Singapore. If successful, the farm would be the first large-scale solar project in the island city-state to be developed on...
Energy Industryenergyglobal.com

GIG and Capbal to develop battery storage portfolio in the UK

To meet the UK’s 2050 net-zero target, it is estimated the proportion of intermittent wind and solar capacity in the generation mix will need to increase to almost 60% by 20301. Battery storage provides grid operators with the tools and flexibility to deal with this increased variability of supply and finely match it to demand, by charging during periods of high generation and low demand, and discharging during times of low generation and high demand. This eases pressure on congested areas of the grid, enables more renewable energy to come online, and reduces the reliance on high carbon forms of generation to provide balancing services.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

KiloVault Unveils HLX+ Deep-Cycle Solar Lithium Battery

BOXBOROUGH, Mass. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. KiloVault®, a provider of innovative and affordable residential and commercial renewable energy solutions, today unveiled the KiloVault™ HLX+ series of solar lithium batteries, the first battery for all climates. This premium product offers the features of both the HLX and CHLX series, at an exceptional value. Key upgrades allow for ease of use and battery bank performance, and premium quality at the same competitive price of earlier models.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Module price increases to moderate PV project returns in India

Higher solar module prices will likely impact the returns of solar power project developers. Module prices have increased by about 15% to 20% over the last four to five months. These price increases have mainly been driven by a sharp increase in the price of polysilicon, a key input for cell and module manufacturers.
Energy IndustryPV Tech

How Seraphim is planning for solar’s ‘post-PERC’ phase

As more traditional PERC cells and modules reach their limitations, Seraphim president Polaris Li discusses his company’s strategy for what he dubs the ‘post-PERC’ era of solar PV. Li says that while improvements will continue to be made to PERC cells, with materials and other technologies used to take efficiencies...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Demand, policies, investment key to green hydrogen development

Pv magazine: Your research focuses on the different flexibility options to support the integration of renewable energy. How important is the development of green hydrogen for the energy transition?. Ruchi Gupta: Yes, my research focuses on different flexibility options such as energy storage technologies, grid reinforcement and sector coupling, among...
Energy IndustryZacks.com

4 Alternative Energy Fund Picks for World Wind Day

Wind Day was organized by WindEurope and the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) for the first time in 2007 to throw more light on wind energy and its benefits to the population through a series of activities. However, it was only in 2009 that the event became a global phenomenon and got renamed as World Wind Day. In fact, every year this day, various activities are organized to make people aware of wind energy’s importance in reshaping energy systems and decarbonizing economies.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Natural Gas Storage Market 2025 | Companies Tapping Central Asian Reserves to Serve China in Natural Gas Storage Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Excess natural gas produced is either exported to other nations or consumed immediately. Storage systems ensure that the commodity is readily available in the natural gas storage market. Producers often store natural gas to control pricing volatility and function as a hedge, ensuring energy security. The prices of natural gas have been trending downward for the past seven years, compelling producers to invest in natural gas storage facilities.
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

Solar and battery projects added to Gippsland’s bold renewables push

By Sophie Vorrath An 80MW solar and battery project proposed for Victoria’s Gippsland region by group looking to establish an Australian Renewables Academy in Sale. The post Solar and battery projects added to Gippsland’s bold renewables push appeared first on RenewEconomy. For more great articles: Renew Economy.
California Statenaturalgasworld.com

California company sees solar as a resource for green hydrogen

The greatest cost for hydrogen production is the system that splits water. California-based renewable energy company Heliogen said June 15 it raised more than $100mn to support the development of a solar energy system that could support green hydrogen. Two funding rounds yielded $108mn for its Sunlight refinery system, a...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Has China extended solar grid-connection deadlines by a year?

China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has thus far refused to confirm whether the deadline for connecting solar projects in time to secure incentive payments has been extended into next year, as has been suggested by industry body the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA). The CPIA, a semi-official body and trade...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Top European solar PV O&M companies ranking 2021

In an ever-growing market, Solar O&M operations continue to expand year by year, in coherence with the general demand for solar energy, as in 2020 the growth of newly installed solar power increased by 11% (18.2 GW). Operations and Maintenance operations are of significant importance within the market as they...