Canadian Solar launches US$150 million fundraise to support battery storage growth

To meet the UK’s 2050 net-zero target, it is estimated the proportion of intermittent wind and solar capacity in the generation mix will need to increase to almost 60% by 20301. Battery storage provides grid operators with the tools and flexibility to deal with this increased variability of supply and finely match it to demand, by charging during periods of high generation and low demand, and discharging during times of low generation and high demand. This eases pressure on congested areas of the grid, enables more renewable energy to come online, and reduces the reliance on high carbon forms of generation to provide balancing services.