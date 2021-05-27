MEMORIAL CITY HOSTS PATRIOTIC MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATION

CLAREMORE — The Will Rogers Memorial Museum will host Halloween Night at the Museum on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. This event combines trick-or-treating with an opportunity for children and their families to visit the Will Rogers Memorial Museum. Area businesses and individuals will share treats at locations outside on the spacious museum grounds.
ROCHESTER — Halloween came to town a bit early this year, with a trunk-or-treat hosted by the Rochester Memorial School Parent Teacher Organization on Oct. 16. From monsters, to CandyLand, to the Peanuts, there was no small variety of trunks for kids to snag candy from. “We thought it would...
BRISTOL – As part of the culmination of over 18 months of work done by volunteers, staff and commissioner planning, the Veterans Memorial Boulevard Centennial Celebration is coming happening this Saturday. The event will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. with a variety of stations, historical exhibits and entertainment...
The Bullock Memorial Community Center will host a fall festival from 6-8 p.m., Saturday, October 30, at the center, 917 S. 1st Street. Entering through the front of the building, trick-or-treaters can go from booth to booth to get candy and goodies before making their way to the serving window to fuel up on a hotdog, chili dog, nachos and chili cheese nachos and a drink.
The family of a Hiawatha native is planning a two-day Halloween and memorial celebration on Oct. 29-30 at the Brown County Historical Society’s Ag Museum. Diann Mendez Windmeyer Hall, 68, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka after fighting a month-long battle with COVID-19. Her son Shane Windmeyer and daughter Jennifer Windmeyer were by her side.
A special musical concert will take place this weekend to celebrate an iconic structure in Jefferson. The Mahanay Memorial Carillon Tower is turning 55 years-old and local Mahanay Maestro Sheryl Sloan will perform her favorite songs on the bell tower from 12:15-12:30pm Saturday. Additionally, the Bell Tower Community Foundation will hand out birthday treats and a penny for the penny souvenir press to the first 55 in person listeners, which they can be in their vehicle or sitting outside near the bell tower.
GILL — Slate Memorial Library may be celebrating a century of serving Gill’s residents, but providing steady continuity, both in looks and operations, may be its proudest achievement. Having opened in 1921 by Gill-born Hollis M. Slate in memory of his father, Prentice Smead Slate, the library at 332 Main...
Veterans Memorial Middle School transformed its cafeteria into a true fiesta on Oct. 7 as they kicked off their Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. Before even entering the room, the smell of freshly-made Spanish food and the rhythmic sounds of drums drifted down the hallway. Vibrant decorations welcomed students, staff, and guests into the eating space, which featured floor-to-ceiling decor and student artwork.
Members of the Fairfield High Class of 1971 held their 50 year reunion on Saturday, October 16th at Sam’s Restaurant. Twenty-eight classmates attended along with their spouses. Special guests were former teachers/coaches Fletcher and Nancy Walker. It was enjoyed by all. Those attending include: Standing: Buck Bonner, Thomas Portis, Ray...
As I walk around the monastery and see our trees slowly changing their colors for fall, my heart takes me back to the Mexican markets of my youth where flowers and supplies are sold to prepare the altars for the “Day of the Dead.”. This celebration begins in Mexico on...
The late Bill Searcy made a “tremendous difference in the lives of countless families at the YMCA and our community” and that is part of why YMCA staff recently revealed a framed photo of Searcy and the towel he used while working out to be hung in the Fitness Center, said YMCA Executive Director Richard Pipkin. “For almost 50 years the Searcys have supported the YMCA promoting family programs in our community and the surrounding area,” Pipkin said noting that Bill Searcy served as the Enterprise YMCA Board President from 1981-1982 and served on a number of committees at the YMCA. Pipkin recently invited the Searcy family to see the framed memento. From left, in the back row, are Pipkin, Bill Searcy’s wife Eddie; son Will Searcy; grandson Ledge Searcy; and daughter-in-law Kate Searcy. Grandsons Smith Searcy and Hatten Searcy are in front. (Courtesy photo)
This is Friends of the Library Week, and at the Weinberg Memorial Library, we have a Friends organization truly worthy of celebration! Formed in 1994, the Friends actively support the Library in a myriad of ways, including fundraising, sponsoring programs and exhibits, and purchasing books and technology. Over the years, the Friends have donated more than $75,000 to acquire more than 1240 books and other items for Special Collections and for the circulating collection. In 1997, with inaugural Award winner Jack Palance, the Friends started the Distinguished Author Award program, which brings well-known authors to campus to sign books and speak about their work. Each year in April, the Friends organize and host an annual book sale to benefit the Library. This past September for the first time, the Friends also hosted a smaller book sale during the University’s Family Weekend, which was a great success! Leaves of Class, a program that raffles off donations from local businesses to contest winners each month, is one of the longest running and most successful fundraisers organized by the Friends. In 2016, the library purchased the hugely popular Brody study carrels through the generosity of the Friends. We could not be more thankful for our Friends, whose generosity with their time and resources has so greatly benefited our Library and the University of Scranton!
Preparations are well underway for the fifteenth annual Veterans Day program at the Moore County Veterans Memorial, which will be held on Saturday, November 6 at 11 AM. Dedicated in 2006 and considered by veterans and their families to be “sacred ground,” the Memorial has been home to numerous veterans groups and their programs and ceremonies over the years. It is located at the Carriage Oaks Shopping Center on Route 15-501 in Carthage.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Keep Memory Alive organization and the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health are celebrating with a purpose. Dr. Dylan Wint, director of the Lou Ruvo Center, joined us to talk more about the Power of Love gala.
On Sunday, Sept. 19, Luther Memorial Church of Syracuse closed Mohawk Street in front of the church and invited the Rescue Squad and Fire Department for a slate of fun activities including a lunch, bounce houses, Gaga ball, face painting, and Allen the Balloon Guy from Omaha. The church would...
GOSHEN – Orange County’s Veterans Memorial Cemetery will hold a Wreaths Across America ceremony at noon on December 18. The event will be held rain or shine. “The feedback we have received from hosting Wreaths Across America ceremonies in the past has been tremendous and we look forward to this year’s in-person event,” County Executive Steven Neuhaus said. “It is a truly wonderful way to bring our community together during the holiday season and pay tribute to those who served our country. It also highlights our county’s beautifully maintained Veterans Cemetery.”
The remains of 95 prisoners discovered in Sugar Land in 2018 will be the focus of a free lecture in Huntsville on Thursday, Oct. 14. The Sam Houston Memorial Museum will host the Texas Archaeology Month event discussing the Sugar Land 95. It has celebrated the special month for 21 consecutive years by bringing in a professional archeologist or well-known historian each year to share about their contributions to current archeological sites in Texas. This year, Reign Clark and Catrina Banks Whitley will be presenting.
