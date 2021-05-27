COVID-19’s Impact On The Anaheim-Santa Ana Lodging Market – May 2021 Update

Given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Anaheim-Santa Ana lodging market faced a downturn greater than the past two lodging-market declines combined. During the Great Recession, the Anaheim-Santa Ana[1] market’s occupancy fell roughly five points from 69% in 2008 to 64% in 2009. In 2020, occupancy dropped from the 2019 benchmark of roughly 78% to 43%, reflecting a 35-point correction. Average daily rate (ADR) declined from $123 in 2008 to $109 in 2009, an 11% drop. In 2020, ADR decreased approximately 19% from the rate achieved in 2019 ($166 to $134). Despite the downturn in 2020 and early 2021, the outlook for the market is positive as the area benefits from the presence of several major demand generators, including Disneyland Resort and Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park.