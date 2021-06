Trinity officially broke ground for its newest academic building, Dicke Hall, on Thursday, May 20. Dicke Hall, which is named for University alumni Janet ’68 and Jim ’68 Dicke, will be Trinity’s new home for the Humanities. This three-story 40,000 square-foot building is scheduled for completion in fall 2022, and will house the Humanities Collective, the Department of Religion, and the Department of English.