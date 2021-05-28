Here’s what’s in the $928 billion GOP infrastructure counteroffer
On Thursday, four Republican senators unveiled a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion infrastructure and climate plan — currently the president’s only proposal to scale back greenhouse gas emissions. Biden’s plan used to cost roughly half a trillion dollars more, but he pared it down last week in an effort to jumpstart bipartisan negotiations. The new GOP plan, spearheaded by Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, offers the White House $928 billion in total spending over the next eight years — a boost from the $568 billion Capito proposed in April.grist.org