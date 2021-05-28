Cancel
Family attorney for unarmed man shot by deputy says ‘failure of communication’ between dispatcher and officers led to shooting

By CNN Newsource
KESQ
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family attorney for an unarmed man shot and wounded by a Virginia sheriff’s deputy said the shooting occurred because of a “failure of communication” between 911 dispatchers and deputies on the scene. Isiah Brown, 32, was shot by a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s deputy while Brown was on the phone...

kesq.com
