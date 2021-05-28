Family attorney for unarmed man shot by deputy says ‘failure of communication’ between dispatcher and officers led to shooting

DeBary, FL - A suspect has been wounded and deputies remain uninjured following an overnight shooting. Details about the shooting are scarce as of Friday (June 11) morning. But, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office (VSO), the shooting took place sometime before 9:45 Thursday (June 10) night at a home on Tanglewood Drive in DeBary. "Thankful that our deputies are going home safe and proud of the way they handled themselves out here," said Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Chitwood continued to comment about the incident, describing it as a "perfect example of an ambush in waiting." The weapons and ammunition in the shed where deputies responded tonight. Adult male subject was wounded but deputies rendered aid and he should be on the road to recovery. pic.twitter.com/CbZrhnhpd2— Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) June 11, 2021 "Thanks to the training and experience of these deputies, they kept themselves and each other alive and rendered aid to a man who could have killed them," added Chitwood. Sheriff Chitwood is expected to release the body camera footage during a press conference slated for 1:00 Friday afternoon. We will pass along updates as they are made available.