Editors Note: This is Part One of a multiple issue series. Read next week's edition to find out how a traffic stop looks through a police officer's eyes. For most people this could be their first interaction with law enforcement. What most of us have seen on the news has everyone worried and on edge with what will happen next. The Glasgow Police Department has been doing informative stops with the driver's education class for the past few years in an effort to allow first time drivers the information to successfully complete a motor vehicle stop with a positive citizen officer contact. The Glasgow Police Department would like to put your worries and traffic stop myths to rest.