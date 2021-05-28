LV Is the NBA's Latest MVP

Under the steer of creative director Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton has done a lot of New Things. It's still very much a Paris brand, the sort with a kiss to both cheeks and very, very small but delicious lunches. But Vuitton has evolved. It looks for new wells to drill, marking an era of increased diversity not just in its captainship but in the clothes it presents and the big, properly impressive, spectacle runway shows it produces. And for a second time, Louis Vuitton is looking to the basketball court for its pre-fall 2021 collection.