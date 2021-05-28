How Gather is Developing an Ad-Free Web
Everyone is familiar with the modern web experience. Use a site that you don’t pay a subscription for, you’ll be served advertisements. Use a site you pay a subscription for, you often still get served advertisements. This traditional and outdated model is shattered by users of Gather Network. As a user, once you opt into a Gather site, you are paid based on time spent on the app or website as the site is paid for having you browse. The user is not served a single advertisement while perusing the site.www.newsbtc.com