LTC/USD – Daily Chart. The LTC/USD daily chart reveals the prolongation of range-bound trading situations of the crypto economy as the market recesses in the range zones. It is also seemingly depicted on the chart that there is a formation of smaller serial bearish candlesticks to somewhat denote the presence of a downward force. The 14-day SMA trend-line is yet located underneath the 50-day SMA indicator with a small space between. And, they point toward the east direction to affirm the occurrences of range price movements so far in the market. The Stochastic Oscillators are now attempting a crossing of the lines southbound at range 80. That signifies the possibility that the crypto may soon go under falling pressure.