New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (hamstring) began a rehab assignment with Single-A Brooklyn on Sunday, going 0-for-2 and playing five innings at second base in the contest. Assuming McNeil suffers no setbacks during his rehab stint, he could return to the Mets by Friday for their series against the Nationals in Washington. McNeil suffered a significant hamstring strain back on May 16 and has been on the 10-day injured list since May 17. Fantasy managers have a reason to be optimistic with McNeil finally beginning his rehab assignment, signifying that he is only days away from his return to the Mets lineup.--Nick Ritrivi - RotoBaller.