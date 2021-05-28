Cancel
Manatee County, FL

Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Life insurance, myocarditis, CVS prizes & more

By Katie Camero
Bradenton Herald
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage. More than 33.2 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday morning, May 28, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 593,000 people who have died nationwide. Globally, there...

Related
Public HealthMedscape News

EMA Seeks More Data on Myocarditis After COVID-19 Shots

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) safety committee is continuing its review of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines. "Currently, further analysis is needed to conclude whether there is a causal relationship with the vaccines, and the PRAC requesting additional data from the companies marketing them," the EMA said in a statement issued Friday.
Public Healthjournaltrib.com

Health Department gets more federal COVID-19 money

CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has awarded the North Dakota Department of Health $31,278,243 to address COVID- 19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

AMA: 96 Percent of Physicians Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

No significant differences seen in physician vaccination rates across demographic groups, including region, gender, age. TUESDAY, June 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Ninety-six percent of physicians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the results of a survey conducted by the American Medical Association (AMA). The survey was developed by...
Public HealthMedscape News

More Evidence Links COVID Vaccines to Rare Cases of Myocarditis in Youth

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Swelling of the heart appears to be a very rare side effect that primarily strikes young people after vaccination for COVID-19, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expert reported on Thursday, detailing data on cases of myocarditis and pericarditis detected through a government safety system.
Public Healthwhmi.com

More Than 500,000 COVID Vaccine Doses Set To Expire

Hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines are set to expire within the next two months. Michigan Department of Health & Human Services Spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin says they’ve seen a shift in demand for all COVID-19 vaccines, which is similar to what’s being experienced across the United States. She says they continue to work to bring vaccines to Michiganders into the communities where they live through community clinics, primary care physicians, and mobile clinics as they work to vaccinate 70% and more of the state’s residents.
Public HealthRoll Call Online

CDC issues guidance for treating ‘long COVID’ patients

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released much-anticipated guidance for physicians treating patients struggling with lingering and complicated problems after COVID-19, often called “long COVID.”. The guidance, which was posted online late Monday, offers initial recommendations for physicians treating patients who are experiencing illness at least four weeks after...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
HealthJacksonville Daily Progress

CVS Health announces sweepstakes to encourage vaccinations, thank customers

CVS Health announced that beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.
HealthZDNet

Over a billion records belonging to CVS Health exposed online

In another example of misconfigured cloud services impacting security, over a billion records belonging to CVS Health have been exposed online. On Thursday, WebsitePlanet, together with researcher Jeremiah Fowler, revealed the discovery of an online database belonging to CVS Health. The database was not password-protected and had no form of authentication in place to prevent unauthorized entry.
Imperial County, CAImperial Valley Press Online

Life expected to look a lot more normal in a week

EL CENTRO — California on June 15 is expected to reopen, and capacity and distancing restrictions will be lifted for most businesses and activities. The county tier system based on the Blueprint for a Safer Economy will no longer be in effect, and state officials will decide on Oct. 1 — when the state’s Beyond the Blueprint sunsets — what and if anything needs to change.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer Vaccine Has Been Linked to This New Side Effect, Study Says

Since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. began in December, health officials and researchers have gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of the doses that were being administered. So far, the high efficacy rate and incredibly low incidence of serious reactions to the shots have finally helped bring case numbers into a nationally sustained fall. But a new study has linked myocarditis with the Pfizer COVID vaccine as a new side effect in a small number of cases.