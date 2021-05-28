Cancel
Biden officials condemned for backing Trump-era Alaska drilling project

carbonbrief.org
 20 days ago

US: Biden officials condemned for backing Trump-era Alaska drilling project. President Biden’s administration is “facing an onslaught of criticism from environmentalists”, says the Guardian, after opting to defend the approval of a massive oil and gas drilling project in Alaska. The paper explains: “In a briefing filed in federal court on Wednesday, the US Department of Justice said the Trump-era decision to allow the project in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska’s north slope was ‘reasonable and consistent’ with the law and should be allowed to go ahead.” The stance means the Biden administration is contesting a lawsuit brought by indigenous and environmental groups “aimed at halting the drilling due to concerns over the impact upon wildlife and planet-heating emissions”, the paper notes, adding that Biden “has paused all new drilling leases on public land but is allowing this Alaska lease, approved under Trump, to go ahead”. The project, known as Willow, is being overseen by the oil company ConocoPhillips and is designed to extract more than 100,000 barrels of oil a day for the next 30 years, the paper says. The Hill reports the reaction from Siqiñiq Maupin, director of Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic, who said: “The Biden administration had a chance to stand with indigenous communities in how it responded to our lawsuit, and to stop a project that will further harm our people and our climate, but they chose not to take that opportunity…This is especially disappointing coming from a president who promised to do better, but we’re not backing down and we will see them in court.”

