Public Health

Japan Extends Virus Emergency Until Month Before Games

By Natsuko FUKUE, Sara HUSSEIN
International Business Times
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJapan's government on Friday extended a coronavirus emergency in Tokyo and other parts of the country until just a month before the Olympics, fuelling doubts about whether the Games can go ahead safely. Organisers said they would now wait to make a decision on whether to allow local fans at...

