Affordable Housing's Problem With Fragmented Funding

By Kelsi Maree Borland
GlobeSt.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCosts are a major challenge in the affordable housing market segment. The requirement to keep costs down requires multiple funding sources, which lead to fragmented and complex deals that are often too challenging to develop. A new report sponsored by Capital One from the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at the University of California Berkeley highlights the fragmented nature of affordable housing and calls for more streamlined alternatives.

www.globest.com
