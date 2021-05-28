Affordable Housing's Problem With Fragmented Funding

The crippling cost of living in Westwood is a fact of life for the thousands of UCLA students who live near campus. A 2019 survey found that Westwood is the most expensive place to rent in the country outside of Manhattan. Soaring rents have left students – especially those with low incomes – with an impossible choice: shell out thousands of dollars to live in an overcrowded, run-down apartment close to campus, or live farther away and bear the commute.