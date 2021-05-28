YARD AND GARDEN: If you see a cicada, don't panic!

“Not surprisingly, grasshopper populations are increasing in our area,” according to MSU Powder River Extension Agent Mary Rumph. “Once grasshoppers are adults and have entered the yard and garden, management is extremely challenging. It often becomes a priority of choosing what is most valuable to you.” For example, Rumph said to consider focusing on the most vulnerable trees and plants for management (and those of importance). “Also understand that treating an area once is seldom enough…you might need to re-treat several times to protect your garden, lawn or trees,” said Rumph. “Last year I treated around my lawn and trees three times, approximately a week apart. Fortunately, it was later in the summer, in early August. This summer, I have already treated once for grasshoppers in my yard, and it wasn’t even mid-June. I think it is going to be a long summer!” said Rumph.