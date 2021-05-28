Revisiting the Pennsylvania ‘She Doctor’ Panic of 1869

It’s two weeks from race day, and you can’t stop checking the weather report. It might be hot, so to be on the safe side, you order a new triathlon kit with extra cooling properties and have it rush-delivered to your home. While you’re checking out, you notice there’s a new salt supplement–maybe that could be helpful in the heat, too. While you’re at it, you wonder if buying a new wetsuit would make you faster in the swim. After clicking the “Order” button, you still feel agitated, so you add a few extra miles to your run and hit the pool for a bonus swim.