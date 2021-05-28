Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Revisiting the Pennsylvania ‘She Doctor’ Panic of 1869

By Name
undark.org
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs she handed the clerk her entry ticket, Ann Preston was excited, if a little apprehensive. It was Saturday, Nov. 6, 1869, and Preston, dean of the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania, and her students, were about to attend a clinical medicine lecture at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia in a radical mixing of the sexes. Male medical students from Jefferson Medical College and the University of Pennsylvania had regularly attended these lectures for years; students from the women’s college were regularly refused admission. This was the second time Preston had brought students to a lecture there. After the first time, back in 1856, the women had been barred from returning. Until now.

undark.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Nightingale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania Hospital#Medical Education#Male And Female#Philadelphia#Jefferson Medical College#The Hospital Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Mental Healthchampaigncounseling.com

It’s Time to Revisit Your Boundaries

Many of us had to decide what our boundaries were for ourselves (and our households) to social distance while continuing to run errands and maintain a social life. With half of the country being vaccinated and the recent guidelines from the CDC, now is a good time to reassess what your personal comfort levels are for things like socializing and shopping. Odds are, your boundaries are different now than they were a year ago.
Workoutstriathlete.com

The Psychology of Panic Training

It’s two weeks from race day, and you can’t stop checking the weather report. It might be hot, so to be on the safe side, you order a new triathlon kit with extra cooling properties and have it rush-delivered to your home. While you’re checking out, you notice there’s a new salt supplement–maybe that could be helpful in the heat, too. While you’re at it, you wonder if buying a new wetsuit would make you faster in the swim. After clicking the “Order” button, you still feel agitated, so you add a few extra miles to your run and hit the pool for a bonus swim.
ReligionSCNow

CITIZEN COLUMN: Revisiting the unthinkable

Here in 2021, forty-five years later, out of the blue my old friend Mark sends me this note, which serves as evidence that memories such as these don’t fade easily:. “Dear Tom: Memories of yours and Sue’s anguish during Brian’s short life recently came to mind … along with tears to my eyes. I have experienced nothing in my life that compares to the loss of one’s child.
Family Relationshipsjamestowngazette.com

Revisiting Family Search

This month I would like to revisit a well-known resource. I am sure that most of you are somewhat familiar with the Family Search Site. One important thing to remember is that it is FREE, completely free. They do ask you to sign in with your email and a password. This is easily completed and does not obligate you in any way. The site contains Billions of records from all over the world making it easy to get a start on your research without breaking the bank.
Immigrationthestoryexchange.org

Revisiting ‘Instead of Building a Wall…’

To our listeners: The migrant crisis is once again in the news with Vice President Kamala Harris’s first foreign trip in office to Guatemala and Mexico. We originally released this podcast in March 2019 but we’ll share it again today. Kate Curran’s School the World provides much-needed schoolhouses for children in Central America.
Pennsylvania Statethebl.tv

Forced organ harvesting: Pennsylvania demands federal government prohibit Chinese doctors from learning transplant surgery

On May 5, the Pennsylvania State Senate introduced Resolution 98, which condemns organ harvesting perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). In turn, the Senate requires the U.S. government to prohibit every university hospital in the country from training Chinese doctors in transplant surgery until the Chinese regime provides independent and impartial inspections of its transplant infrastructure.
San Francisco, CAucsf.edu

Stephen Floor, PhD, Qili Liu, PhD, and Mariana Duhne Aguayo, PhD, Among 2021 Pew Scholars & Fellows

Stephen Floor, PhD, and Qili Liu, PhD, named Pew Scholars Program in the Biomedical Sciences. The Pew Charitable Trusts today announced that 22 early-career researchers have been selected to join the Pew Scholars Program in the Biomedical Sciences. These scientists will receive funding over the next four years as they investigate timely questions surrounding human health and disease.
MinoritiesPosted by
UPI News

Most editors at leading medical journals are White, study finds

The vast majority of editors at leading medical journals are White -- with few of those influential spots going to Black or Hispanic professionals, a new study finds. The study comes on the heels of a controversy that prompted the resignation of the editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Cancerhealio.com

Overcoming Uncertainty and Embracing Growth with Stephanie Graff, MD

In this episode, Stephanie Graff, MD, FACP, shares the details of her new role at Lifespan Cancer Institute at Brown University, how social media has impacted her career and the importance of fostering relationships with patients. Intro :13. About Graff :18. The interview 2:09. How did you end up in...
Sciencesfari.org

Angelica Ronald, Ph.D.

Angelica Ronald is professor of psychology and genetics at the Centre for Brain and Cognitive Development, Birkbeck, University of London, where she co-directs the Genes Environment Lifespan laboratory. She has a B.A. in experimental psychology from the University of Oxford (Class I), a Ph.D. in quantitative genetics from King’s College London and gained postdoctoral training in molecular genetics funded by an Autism Speaks fellowship.
Aerospace & Defensegratefulamericanfoundation.com

June 16 to June 30, 2021

Showing our children that their past is prelude to their future. NASA might have been conceived in 1958, but America’s astronaut corps did not accept women until twenty years later; in 1978, six out of 3,000 distaff applicants were finally chosen. Dr. Sally K. Ride was one of them; to the “suits” she had a positively perfect profile: a bachelors; a masters; and a doctorate–in physics–from Stanford University.
Cancersfari.org

Hiroaki Kiyokawa, M.D., Ph.D.

Hiroaki Kiyokawa is professor of pharmacology at the Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University. He is a molecular biologist who has been studying posttranslational modifications, including phosphorylation and ubiquitination, over three decades. After receiving his M.D. and Ph.D. at Osaka University Medical School, Japan, he moved to the United States...
Collegesmorns.ca

Ryerson University latest school to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for students in residence

Ryerson University has become the latest school to require students living in residences for the 2021-2022 school year to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The university says any student living in residence will be required to have received at least one dose of a World Health Organization-approved COVID-19 vaccine and is recommending they get the dose 14 days prior to moving in.
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

Efrén Divided (Paperback)

“This book is, unfortunately, very relevant to our current political climate and to too many young readers. That’s what makes it so important. When Efrén’s mother is suddenly deported, he has to figure out how to balance his relationships at school with his new responsibilities at home. As if middle school wasn’t hard enough! Reading about those most affected by the immigration crisis will make anyone want to take action to change this story to fiction.”
Birmingham, ALEurekAlert

Summer Thyme is named a Pew Scholar in the biomedical sciences

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Summer Thyme, Ph.D., has been named as one of 22 early-career researchers selected to join the Pew Scholars Program in the Biomedical Sciences. These scientists will receive funding from the Pew Charitable Trusts over the next four years as they investigate timely questions surrounding human health and disease.
Books & Literaturegoodmorninggloucester.com

“THESE MANY CARDS” revisited

On May 6, 2012 I posted a photo and poem describing a gift of several old picture postcards I had received from a friend of GMG living in Maine. Now, nine years later, I received an email from Rita Teele, currently residing in New Zealand, but still pursuing the history of Annisquam. Rita’s correspondence provides interesting details that help us better understand and appreciate the postcards.