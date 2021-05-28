Photos: Kate Middleton, Prince William wrap up Scottish tour with tennis, closing ceremony

Actress Freida Pinto, 37, surprised fans when she revealed she had a "perfect" wedding at the Honda Center in Anaheim during the coronavirus lockdown. The pregnant star, who is expecting her first child with her husband Cory Tran, announced the exciting news on The Kelly Clarkson Show and shared a look at her incredible wedding dress. Speaking of their California wedding, the Slumdog Millionaire star said: "I should clear the air. I wasn't planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple... But then COVID happened and it's still happening and we just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO