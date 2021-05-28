Gilles Senn Signing Overseas Shows New Jersey Devils’ Plans

While I certainly agree with CJ’s introduction yesterday that the Devils aren’t exactly in line for an exciting offseason, I also agree with his point that there are things that must be done. Players are coming up on expiring contracts, the team still has pieces missing from their puzzle and if they hope to have an offseason soon where they’re making moves to be a Stanley Cup contender, then the steps to get to that point must be taken starting now. We will look today at some things the Devils can and/or need to do this offseason to continue pushing the franchise back towards relevance.