Gilles Senn Signing Overseas Shows New Jersey Devils’ Plans
The New Jersey Devils signed both Nico Daws and Akira Schmid this offseason, giving them a very crowded professional goalie group. This past season, they used Mackenzie Blackwood, Scott Wedgewood, Eric Comrie (who eventually went to Winnipeg through waivers), and Aaron Dell in the NHL. They used a rotation between Gilles Senn, Evan Cormier, and Jeremy Brodeur on the “Binghamton” Devils. Out of this entire group, Daws and Schmid have a higher ceiling than anyone outside of Blackwood. In fact, Senn saw the writing on the wall and already signed elsewhere.pucksandpitchforks.com