Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about being shocked that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is looking to pass infrastructure through reconciliation. Marshall feels the plan agreed to by the bipartisan group of senators would be able to easily pass with between 60 to 80 votes. When asked if President Biden is aware of what democrats are doing with reconciliation, Marshall says he is not sure the President knows what is happening but the people running the democrat party including Pelosi, Schumer and others in the White House have been working on this together. Senator Marshall also discussed the need for President Trump to play a big role in helping republicans win back the House and Senate in 2022. Marshall says the GOP has to embrace the policies of President Trump and he sees the Republican Party becoming the party of hard workers, union people and independents.