Altcoin gem Divi launches on the KuCoin exchange

CoinTelegraph
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDivi Project announces listing and commencement of trading on Tier One platform. San Jose, May 28, 2021 — Decentralized payment ecosystem Divi has announced today the listing and commencement of trading of its DIVI coin on leading exchange KuCoin. Following the recent launch of its non-custodial mobile smart wallet, the listing broadens the availability and accessibility of DIVI and increases awareness of the project and its benefits to KuCoin’s considerable community of investors.

cointelegraph.com
