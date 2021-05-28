Altcoin gem Divi launches on the KuCoin exchange
Divi Project announces listing and commencement of trading on Tier One platform. San Jose, May 28, 2021 — Decentralized payment ecosystem Divi has announced today the listing and commencement of trading of its DIVI coin on leading exchange KuCoin. Following the recent launch of its non-custodial mobile smart wallet, the listing broadens the availability and accessibility of DIVI and increases awareness of the project and its benefits to KuCoin’s considerable community of investors.cointelegraph.com