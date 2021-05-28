Altcoin gem Divi launches on the KuCoin exchange

Grom Social (NASDAQ: GROM) was uplisted to NASDAQ this month, marking its official move out of the over-the-counter markets and onto a major stock exchange. The entertainment, social media, and tech company made the move to the NASDAQ exchange on June 17th amid a growing demand for safe social media services just for kids. Grom, however, is more than social, thanks to Top Draw Animation, its award-winning animation production studio, NetSpective web filtering to keep kids safe online in school, and the pending acquisition of Curiosity Ink Media, all of which bring Grom a robust slate of original, story-driven IP for kids and families. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is poised to entertain kids and families in a variety of settings today’s families seek for premium family content. Here are some of the key factors fueling the entertainment and tech company’s rise.