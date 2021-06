Legislators in New York took steps this week to put an end to "ghost guns." What exactly is a "ghost gun" and what does the legislation mean?. If you're a gun owner, you probably know that there should be a serial number and a manufacturer on the gun. If it doesn't have those things on it, it's considered a "ghost gun." The idea is that if a weapon is used in a crime and it has those things on it, the weapon can be traced back to a person who owns it.