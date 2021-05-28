Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Exports to Myanmar expected to drop by up to B96.5bn

By Phusadee Arunmas, Bangkok Post, Thailand
tribuneledgernews.com
 29 days ago

May 28—Exports to Myanmar are forecast to fall by 60-96.5 billion baht this year because of Myanmar's political chaos, according to the latest study by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC). Aat Pisanwanich, director of the Center for International Trade Studies at the UTCC, said the study...

www.tribuneledgernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Gdp#Utcc#Asean#Fdi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
International Trade
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
Country
Japan
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Related
EconomyBirmingham Star

Biz China Weekly: REITs, SOE profits, trade surplus

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the highlights of China's business news from the past week:. China's first batch of publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) began trading on Monday, with five on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and four on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The price change...
Economymining.com

Russia prepares to hit metals firms with $2.3bn in export taxes

Russia is preparing new export taxes for steel products, nickel, aluminium and copper which will cost their producers $2.3 billion between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, its officials told a government meeting on Thursday. Moscow wants to protect its defence and construction industries from further growth in raw materials costs...
Industrypipingmart.com

India’s June steel exports may fall as local sales rise

India's steel exports will likely fall in June on increasing domestic demand as commercial activities resume with the lifting of localized lockdowns imposed by different states to contain the spread of Covid-19, market participants said. The country's steel exports are estimated to reach around 1mn t in June and about...
Agriculturebeefcentral.com

Argentina returns to beef export trade, but under self-imposed restrictions

ARGENTINA has this week returned to the global beef export trade after its earlier self-imposed 30-day suspension – but only under significant limitations, some of which are likely to last until the end of the year. The Argentine government has announced modifications that will allow more product into international markets,...
Energy Industrypinsentmasons.com

Japan commits $10bn financial support for ASEAN energy transition

The Japanese government has committed $10 billion to finance the decarbonisation of projects in Southeast Asia. The projects include renewable energy, energy-saving, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and conversion of coal-fired power plants to gas-fired. Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) proposed that the Asia Energy Transition Initiative (AETI)...
pv-magazine.com

Risen Energy plans 3 GW cell, module factory in Malaysia

Risen Energy is set to establish its first production facility in Southeast Asia as part of its strategic plan for the region. It has revealed that it will invest around $10 billion over 15 years in a new solar PV cell and module manufacturing hub in Malaysia. It said on...
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

China’s pork prices drop, raising concerns from major exporters

IARN — China’s decline in hog and pork prices has raised concerns among the world’s pork exporting countries, including the United States. As China’s demand for pork imports slides, U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Economist Erin Borror said rebuilding pork consumption in markets outside of China- especially in the Western Hemisphere- is the key to maintaining overall export growth.
Worldbusinessnewsasia.com

HKTDC Export Index 2Q21: Export confidence rises for fifth consecutive quarter

HONG KONG, June 23, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) announced today that its Export Index has risen for the fifth consecutive quarter, soaring from a record low of 16.0 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year to 48.7 in the second quarter of 2021, which is close to expansionary territory. The sustained upturn indicates that local exporters have gradually regained confidence in the city’s export outlook.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US adds 5 Chinese companies to export restrictions

Washington DC [US], June 24 (ANI): The United States has put five Chinese companies on its Entity List that restricts their ability to receive exports, over human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang province. "Specifically, the (authority) determined that Xinjiang GCL New Energy Material Technology; Xinjiang Daqo New Energy; Xinjiang East...
Economyspglobal.com

Gulf countries impose 33% antidumping tax on China's exports of aluminum products

The Gulf countries are set to impose a 33% antidumping tax on aluminum products imported from China from July 22 after the Gulf Cooperation Council, or GCC, issued a final ruling in the case. TThe decision was made by GCC's Bureau of Technical Secretariat of Anti Injurious Practices in International Trade and follows a preliminary ruling made in December 2020, according to a June 24 report by China Trade Remedies Information under the Ministry of Commerce.
WorldThe Daily Star

Improving manufacturing sector’s productivity crucial for Bangladesh now: World Bank

Improving the manufacturing sector's productivity will be crucial for Bangladesh to boost export growth and help the economy rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic impacts, said a World Bank report launched today. The manufacturing sector can improve productivity by strengthening innovation and technology adoption in firms, it said. The report titled...
Economyorlandoecho.com

Thailand's central bank cuts nation's 2021 GDP projection

BANGKOK, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's central bank on Wednesday cut the nation's 2021 GDP forecast to 1.8 percent, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) said in a statement. The forecast for this year was decreased from the previous 3 percent in March to 1.8 percent since the tourism industry and domestic demand are underperforming during the pandemic, according to the Monetary Policy Committee of the BOT.
Agriculturethepigsite.com

Spain's pig meat exports are up 23%

In 2020, Spain exported 2.78 million tonnes of pig meat (including offal), up 23% from 2019. The overwhelming driver behind this growth was China (as was the case for total EU exports); shipments to which more than doubled year-on-year to 1.31 million tonnes, 47% of Spain’s total pig meat exports for the year. Trade with China has underpinned the multi-year expansion in Spain’s white pork sector.
Economyindmin.com

China’s bauxite exports down 22% in May; WFA, BFA shipments drop 14-17%

China’s export shipments of refractory-grade bauxite dropped in May by 21.84%, compared with a month earlier. And shipments of white and brown fused alumina (WFA and BFA) over the same period went down by 16.54% and 14.59% respectively, according to Chinese customs data. The declining flows of bauxite and fused...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

INTERVIEW: Iraq expects southern oil exports around 2.8 mil b/d in July

Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization expects its southern oil exports to hover around 2.8 million b/d in July, the marketer's deputy director general told S&P Global Platts, as OPEC's second-largest producer benefits from relaxation of output quotas, lowers crude burn and increases gas output for power generation. Not registered?. Receive...
Marketspoandpo.com

UK: Non-EU food and drink exports exceeds EU share following large drop in sales

Sales to non-EU nations accounted for 55% of all UK food and drink exports, with exports to the EU having fallen by £2bn compared with Q1 2019. Exports to nearly all EU Member States fell significantly. In Q1 2021, sales to Ireland were down by more than two thirds, while sales to Germany, Spain and Italy declined by more than half since Q1 2020, Fdf.org.uk reports.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Taiwan Export Orders Increase More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Taiwan's export orders increased more that expected in May, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday. Export orders advanced 29.8 percent year-on-year in May. Economists had expected a 29.0 percent growth. Orders for mineral products accelerated 182.1 percent yearly in May and those of basic...
Agriculturewnax.com

Argentina Opening Up Beef Exports Means More Competition For Chinese Market

Argentina appears ready to reaching an agreement to reopen beef exports. The country’s government had suspended those in an attempt to drive down domestic food prices. Argentina competes with the U.S. for the Chinese market. Kent Bacus, Senior Director of International Trade and Market Access for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association says Argentina restricting their beef exports has been positive for the U.S. in supplying China with beef.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's May low-sulphur marine fuel exports drop 18% vs April

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China's exports of clean marine fuel in May dipped 18% from a month earlier, as stringent COVID-19 disinfection measures imposed at ports deterred international vessels from refuelling in the country. Data from the General Administration of Customs showed exports of very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), a clean marine fuel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5%, were 1.55 million tonnes. That was down 1.9 million tonnes sold in April but still up from 1.31 million tonnes in May last year. For the first five months of 2021, exports totalled 8.15 million tonnes, the data showed. A new wave of COVID-19 outbreak in southern China, leading to tougher disinfection restrictions and weeks-long port congestion, may hurdled bunker fuel business in the region. Sinopec, China's biggest bunker fuel supplier, said in a statement this week that bunker fuel filling was facing difficulties at Yantian port in Shenzhen and staffs involved in filling business had to be quarantined for 14 days. However, following a surge in fuel output and thriving trade, China's growing influence in marine fuels has allowed its suppliers to lure business with more competitive prices. The discount of China's Zhoushan-delivered bunker fuel averaged $3.83 per million tonnes compared to Singapore-delivered products in May and dipped to a multi-month low of $15.25 per million tonnes on May 25, according to Platts data. Customs data also showed that fuel oil imports into bonded storage, which include both high-sulphur and low-sulphur materials, reached 1.06 million tonnes in May, down 31% from a year ago. The table below shows China's fuel oil imports and exports, all in metric tonnes. The column of exports under bonded storage trade largely captures China's VLSFO bunkering sales along its coast. Exports Bonded storage trade y/y% change January 1,652,766 101.6 February 1,366,305 84.4 March 1,683,581 57.5 April 1,896,919 33.3 May 1,553,512 37.3 Imports Ordinary Bonded Total y/y% Trade storage change January 87,147 680,956 768,103 -30.7 February 99,024 874,311 973,335 39.5 March 17,227 905,960 923,154 7.2 April 117,778 771,034 888,812 -17 May 278,554 781,135 1,059,944 -31.1 (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton, editing by Louise Heavens)